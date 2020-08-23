CC announces 2019-20 graduates from Casper area

Casper College officials have released the names of the summer and fall 2019 semester graduates and the spring 2020 semester graduates from the Casper area. The following designations will be included in this list: AA — Associate of Arts; AAS — Associate of Applied Science; AB — Associate of Business; ADN — Associate Degree of Nursing; AS — Associate of Science; and CER — Certificate.
- Casper: Phillip David Accardo, AAS, Cyber Security; Amanda Adair, ADN, Nursing; Tristan Lee Adamson, AFA, Music Performance; Hannah Paige Adelman, AS, Medical Lab Technician; Mason Hawk Agor, CER, Practical Nursing; Yukiko D. Aguilar, AS, Radiography; Mariah Mae Alcaraz, AS, General Studies; Francesca Haze Allen, AS, Medical Lab Technician; Karmen Colleen Allen, AS, Occupational Therapy Assistant; Cayley Seana Anderson, AA, World Languages; Ethan Dean Applegate, AS, Technical Education; Patrick Lloyd Arner, AS, Medical Lab Technician; Clayton James Atkinson, AS, Animal Science and AS, Pre-Denistry; Wyatt Day Atkinson, AS, Agri-Business; Mary Ingrid Austin, AA, Social Work; Holly R. Banister, CER, Practical Nursing; Brianna Ashley Bare, AA, General Studies; Mica S. Barlow, ADN, Nursing; Brynnlin Renee Barnes, CER, Fire Science Technology; Tia Miranda Bartels, CER, Practical Nursing; Jeralyn Isabelle Baysinger, CER, Pharmacy Technology and AS, Pharmacy Technology; Gabriela Beach, CER, Practical Nursing; Breanna Renee Beagles, AS, Psychology; Kayleigh Nicole Beasley, CER, Practical Nursing; Blake Duke Beddes, AS, Biology; Violet Mae Benardis, AS, Health Science/Pre-Nursing; Ashley Benham, ADN, Nursing; Nalani Bennett, AS, Psychology; Zachary J. Beran, AS, General Studies; Lindsay K. Bergman, AA, Elementary Education; Spencer M. Bernard, AS, Engineering and AS, Physics; Brittany J. Bertagnole, AS, Occupational Therapy Assistant; Laura D. Black, AS, Psychology; Vanessa A. Blank, CER, Practical Nursing; Lynette Streeter Boatright, AFA, Fine Art; Nicole L. Borden, AA, General Studies; Makala Raye Boren, AA, Social Work; Dia J. Boutte, AA, Elementary Education; Riley Christopher Box, AA, Communication-Multimedia; Spencer Sean Bradley, ADN, Nursing(AD); Nathan Bristow, AS, Computer Science; Casey M. Brown, AS, General Studies; Brianna Marie Bruce, AA, Elementary Education; Zacarias Castigo Buhuro, ADN, Nursing(AD); Kasidi Bumgardner, AA, American Sign Language Studies and AA, History; Morgan Cherie Bundy, AS, Health Science/Pre-Nursing; Caitlyn Aprilann Burkett, CER, Practical Nursing; Brenden Bustos, ADN, Nursing(AD); Miranda Ann Caldwell, AA, Social Work; Gina Cameron, CER, Pharmacy Technology; Amanda Leigh Campbell, AS, Psychology; Roberto Carbajal, CER, Automotive Technology; Savannah Marie Cardenas, CER, Practical Nursing; Bethany Grace Casali, AS, Occupational Therapy Assistant; Bailey E. Casebolt, AS, Medical Lab Technician; Connor Catus, AS, Engineering; Melissa Ann Champion, AA, General Studies; Virginia Renae Christensen, CER, Practical Nursing; Kaleb Michael Shawn Clark, AA, Political Science; Linda Clark, CER, Paralegal Studies; Sean Robert Collister, AB, Business Administration and AB, Accounting; Meghan K. Compton, AA, English and AA, Secondary Education Social Studies; Levi Zachry Connell, AFA, Graphic Design; Eric Benjamin Conyers, AS, Respiratory Therapy; James Alexander Cooler, CER, Fire Science Technology; Ciera C. Cooper, AA, Early Childhood Education; Leron William Corson, AAS, Machine Tool Technology; Lana S. Cotter, AA, General Studies; Timothy L. Coursen, AS, Paramedic Technology; Duncan Frank Cowan, AA, English; Meghan Kay Cruickshank, CER, Practical Nursing; Autumn Paige Cummings, AS, Psychology; Connor William Custer, AB, Business Administration; Katie Jean Daigle, CER, Practical Nursing; Alaceia Suzanne Davis-McMurry, AS, Radiography; Chandler Aaron Dean, AA, Technical Theatre; Anthony Carl Deflavis, AAS, Automotive Technology; Brianna Lynn Degroot, AA, World Languages; Cassidy Jade DeLozier, AS, General Studies; Ashlyn Chaise Devore, AS, Medical Lab Technician; Luke Nathaniel Dierenfeldt, AS, Respiratory Therapy; Amanda S. Doane, CER, Practical Nursing; Marissa Johnna Dockter, AS, Health Science/General Health Science and AS, Radiography; Shaness Angelic Doherty, AB, Accounting; Kaitlin Dooling, CER, Practical Nursing; Jared N. Douglas, AAS, Engineering Technology and Design; Jody Lynn Downs, AA, General Studies; Loren Joel Duffey, AFA, Fine Art; Kirstine Diane Duncan, CER, Diesel Power and AAS, Diesel Power; Carter Wesley Dunn, AA, Human Communication; Taylynn Marie Dupree, CER, Practical Nursing; Joseph Angelo Dutro, CER, Fire Science Technology and AAS, Fire Science Technology; Kara Ann Dyess, ADN, Nursing(AD); Shaina A. Eberly, AA, Social Work; Sharon Fancher, AA, Social Work; Amy Robinson Fandal, AA, American Sign Language Studies; Lynette M. Fankhauser, AS, Psychology; Caleb Fenlason, AFA, Graphic Design; Isaiah Marcus Findley, AFA, Fine Art; Amanda Rae Flanagan, AA, Paralegal Studies; Joshua David Flanigan, AB, Business Administration; Sara Nicole Flores, AA, Elementary Education; Sheila Foley, AAS, Office Management; Josephine Fortune, AA, General Studies; Gail Marie Fullerton, AA, Social Work; Abigail Rose Funch, AA, Elementary Education; Amanda Funderburk, CER, Gerontology and AS, General Studies; Joshua Michael Gaither, AA, History; Ryan Robert Gallegos, CER, Computer Electronics and CER Industrial Electronics and AAS, Electronics Technology; Justin W. Garriott, AS, Computer Science; Benjamin Carl Garvin, CER, Automotive Technology and AAS, Automotive Technology; Sydney B. Gassiot, AA, General Studies; Jamie S. Geelan-Smith, CER, Office Management; Ashley Breann Gilstrap, AFA, Art Education; Kaitlyn Nicole Glynn, AA, Early Childhood Education; Monica Gonzalez, AA, Human Communication; Megaera D. W. Gosnell, AS, Radiography and AS, General Studies; Emma Elizabeth Green, AS, General Studies; Michael Charland Guile, CER, Geographic Information Systems and AS, Geographic Information Systems; Lisa Angela Gunyan, AS, Paramedic Technology; Allison Mackenzie Hall, ADN, Nursing(AD); Cody Hall, AS, Marketing; John Joseph Hall, AS, Respiratory Therapy and AS, Health Science/Pre-Respiratory and AS, General Studies; Riley Earle Hall, CER, Diesel Power and AAS, Diesel Power; Amanda Rose Haller, AA, Political Science; Sydnie Lyn Halverson-Dahl, ADN, Nursing(AD); Kaylee Ann Hanisch, AFA, Photography; Bion Charles Lee Hank, CER, Computer Electronics and CER, Industrial Electronics; Christopher Harper, AA, Communication-Multimedia; Emily Harris, AB, Business Administration; Peter John Harris, AS, Computer Science; Michael Hasely Harshman, AS, Pre-Physical Therapy; Molly Cheryl Harshman, AFA, Graphic Design; Crystal Lynn Hartford, ADN, Nursing(AD); Mariah DeLanei Hartgrave, CER, Practical Nursing; Madison Kay Hartnett, AS, General Studies; Robert Tyler Hathaway, AS, Geology; Meagan Elizabeth Hayes, AS, Respiratory Therapy; Colin David Heaton, AA, Communication-Multimedia; Mikayla Rae Hedstrom, AA, Criminal Justice; Sarah Ruth Henkle, AS, Kinesilogy and Health Promotion; Caleb N. Hett, AS, Medical Lab Technicial; Jacob Jeffrey Heyer, AS, General Studies; Taylor Zachary Hills, CER, Automotive Technology and AAS, Automotive Technology; Cynthia N. Hlavka, AA, Early Childhood Education; Brittany Marie Hoffman, AAS, Diesel Power; Michelle Lynn Hoffman, ADN, Nursing(AD); Nathaniel Jerome Holloway, ADN. Nursing(AD); Skylar Rose Holmquist, AFA, Art Education; London Mackenzie Hultman, ADN, Nursing(AD); Kimberly L. Humiston, AB, Business Administration; Bailey Morgan Imeson, AS, Psychology; Teresa J. Isais, CER, Pharmacy Technology and AS, Pharmacy Technology; Jeremiah Wayne Jackson, AA, Secondary Ed Social Studies; Jessica Ann Jackson, AS, Health Science/Pre-Nursing; Megan Jackson, AS, General Studies; Owen Isaiah Januska, AA, Secondary Ed Social Studies; Grace Anne-Louise Jaques, AA, Elementary Education; Hallie Jimenez, AS, General Studies; Brandon Christopher Johnson, AS, Construction Management; Claire M. Johnson, AA, Elementary Education; Jayla Kendall Johnson, AA, Communication-Multimedia; Jerren Clay Johnson, AAS, Engineering Technology and Design; Sidney L. Johnson-Reeb, AA, General Studies; Micah K. Jones, AFA, Graphic Design; Morgan Dixon Jones, AS, Technical Education; Thea G. Jones, AS, General Studies; Kellee Lane Kammerer, CER, Practical Nursing; Noah Kenneth Katzmann, AS, Engineering; Jessica Lyn Keith, AA, Elementary Education; Tyler King, ADN, Nursing(AD); MaKenzie Donnae Kirkendall, AS, Occupational Therapy Assistant; Hope Klodt, AA, Elementary Education; Teri Anne Knoelk, ADN, Nursing(AD); Jessica Lynn Koch, ADN, Nursing(AD); Abigail Lynn Kramer, AA, World Languages; Elizabeth Ann Kuhnel, AA, Paralegal Studies; Taran Leslie Kuntz, ADN, Nursing(AD); Nicholas John Kupko, ADN, Nursing(AD); Quinn M. Kurka, AAS, Aviation; McKayla Jae Lake, CER, Phlebotomy and AA, Criminal Justice and AA, General Studies; Kailey Lambert, CER Equine Assisted Therapy and AS, Health Science/Pre-OTA; Eron Nicole Lampman, AA, General Studies; Paige Nicole Lane, CER, Practical Nursing; Michael John Langmade, AB, Business Administration; Tiffany Lyn Larramendy, ADN, Nursing(AD); Aubre Ann Lassiter, CER, Office Management; Marissa Anne-Marie Leist, AS, Health Science/Pre-Radiography; Brandi Little, AS, Psychology; Clayton Loraas, AAS, Agri-Business; Marcel Loya, AAS, Hospitality and Tourism Mgt; James Lucid, AS, Computer Science; Nelli Jeanne Lucus, CER Auto Body Repair Technology; Austin Daniel Luers, AS, Engineering; Marek Cristian Madariaga, CER, Machine Tool Technology; Lindsey Maestas, CER, Practical Nursing; Katelyn Nicole Magee, AA, Theatre Performance; Kylee Magee, AA, General Studies; Maddison Mae Mahlum, AFA, Graphic Design; Carry Lynn Martin, CER, Geographic Information Systems and AS, Geographic Information Systems; Nichole Lee Martin, AAS, Office Management; Tony Mansell Martin, AA, Criminal Justice; Simon Martinez, CER, Fire Science Technology and AAS, Fire Science Technology; Braden Thomas Mason, AA, General Studies; Savannah Masters, AFA, Photograpy; Zane Andrew Mathson, AS, General Studies; Taylor Marie McCabe, AS, General Studies; Malia Stephanie McCarthy, AA, Dance Performance; Samuel McCarty, AA, Theatre Performance; Eric McClay, CER Mechanical Graphic and Design and AAS, Engineering Technology and Design; Thomas Michael McClure, CER, Fire Science Technology and AAS, Fire Science Technology; Morryah Collin McCurdy, AA, Communication-Public Relations; Sarah Susan Mckinney, ADN, Nursing(AD); Kiefer Cody McLemore, AS, General Studies; Sheri Michelle Mead, ADN, Nursing(AD) and AS, Health Science/Pre-Nursing; Daniel Harold Meier, AS, Nutrition; Sandra A. Mena Stuntebeck, AS, Radiography; Lauren Elizabeth Menter, ADN, Nursing(AD); Kenzie Merritt, AA, Technical Theatre; Ethan Wesley Mesecher, AA, Paralegal Studies; Arvid Messmer, CER, Automotive Technology and AAS, Automotive Technology; Seth Nolan Meyer, CER, Fire Science Technology and AAS, Fire Science Technology; Ethan Markus Miller, AA, Criminal Justice; Megan Elizabeth Miller, AAS, Hospitality and Tourism Mgt; Sarah Ann Miller, CER, Phlebotomy and AS, Medical Lab Technician; Scarlett Miller, AA, Political Science; Stacy Marie Miller, CER, Practical Nursing; Alexandra Jean Mills, AFA, Fine Art and AFA, Graphic Design; Katherine K. Moerke, CER, Personal Trainer Education; Chandler Moore, ADN, Nursing(AD); Keith Carroll Moore, CER, Renewable Energy Technology; Alexandria Krystyne Morris, ADN, Nursing(AD); Erica L. Mountain, AS, Biology; Brittany K. Murphy, CER, Practical Nursing; Troy Anthony Murray, AS, Respiratory Therapy; Jessica Myhre, ADN, Nursing(AD); Jadyn Lynn Nelson, AA, General Studies and AS, General Studies; Vanessa Newman, AS, Medical Lab Technician; Te sean Reene Nicholas, AA, Criminal Justice; Katie Diana Noomen, CER, Pharmacy Technology and AS, Pharmacy Technology; Natalie Irene Norton, AB, Business Administration; Dalton Joseph Novotny, CER, Architectural Graphic and Design; Michael Ogden, AS, Engineering; Melissa Lynn Oien, AS, Radiography; Baylee O'Neal, AS, Athletic Training; Abigail Faith Orr, ADN, Nursing(AD); Mercedes Nadine Ortega, AA, Social Work; Tiana Eloisa Ortiz, AS, Psychology; Christie Rae Pace, ADN, Nursing(AD); Nichole C. Pace, AA, English; Thomas A. Pagel, CER, Computer Electronics and CER, Industrial Electronics; Charity Elise Palmer, CER, Practical Nursing; Michael S. Palmer, CER, Mechanical Graphic and Design and AAS, Engineering Technology and Design; Taylor Thomas Penning, CER, Diesel Power; Luiz Eduardo Pereira Rocha, ADN, Nursing(AD); Lydia Analiz Pereira Rocha, ADN, Nursing(AD); Mary Elana Perrotti, AA, Museum/Gallery Studies; Bailee Nicole Peterson, AA, Elementary Education; Lacey Dawn Phillips, AS, Pre-Medicine; Troy D. Phillips, AS, Biology and AS, Wildlife and Fisheries Biology and Management and AS, Geographic Information Systems and AS, Environmental Systems and CER, Geographic Information Systems; Devin Charles Pike, AA, Communication/Journalism; Kaitlyn Marie Pitt, AB, Accounting; Lauren Antoinette Podjun, AFA, Music Performance; Madelyn Polys, AS, General Studies; Michael Lee Pongah, CER, Computer Electronics and CER, Industrial Electronics and AAS, Electronics Technology; Tammy Ann Radden, ADN, Nursing(AD); Alex C. Rasmussen, CER, Welding; Shawna M. Rausch, CER, Practical Nursing; Traci Adelle Raymer, CER, Computer Electronics and CER, Industrial Electronics and AAS, Electronics Technology; Keith Reau, CER, Computer Electronics and CER, Industrial Electronics and AAS, Electronics Technology; Angel Reyes, AS, General Studies; Wesley Guy Rice, AA, English; Katie Elizabeth S. Richards, AA, Elementary Education; Lindsey Ann Richardson, AS, Geology; Weston Dean Richner, AS, Agri-Business; Ryan Richard Robberson, CER, Machine Tool Technology; Yamile Robert Leon, AA, Political Science; Daniel James Roberts, AS, General Studies; Lenita Marie Roberts, AS, Kinesology and Health Promotion; Mattie Robinson, CER, Practical Nursing; Jolene Rod, AA, Social Work; Crystal L. Rodabaugh, AS, Radiography; Kaelan Elizabeth Caroline Rodriguez, AS, Psychology; Ryan Christopher Roth, CER, Machine Tool Technology; Anthony Paul Rush, AAS, Cyber Security; Kristin Taylor Rush, AA, Elementary Education; Bethany Ann Sagerer, AS, Health Sciences/Medical Laboratory Technician; David R. Saine, CER, Practical Nursing; Trevor Pedro Salcedo, AS, Respiratory Therapy; Jesse Wayne Sanchez, AFA, Fine Art; Trisha Lynne Sanchez, AA, General Studies; Lily Hannah Scaggs, AA, General Studies; Bryanna Elizabeth Schiller, AA, English; Isabelle Dianah Marie Schlautmann, CER, Practical Nursing; Challen Sage Schmidt, AA, General Studies; James Andrew Schmidt, AS, General Studies; Jeston James Schneider, AS, Geographic Information Systems; Melody Rose Schneider, AS, Respiratory Therapy; Rebekah Elizabeth Sechrist, AFA, Graphic Design; James Merle Severance, AA, General Studies; Cassidy Dawn Shattuck, AAS, Health Science/Pre-Nursing; Lara C. Sienkiewicz, AA, English; Louis Raul Sierra, AS, Psychology; Theresa L. Simpson, AS, Health Science/ Medica Laboratory Technician; Leslie Dawn Sims, AS, Medical Lab Technician and AS, Health Science/Medical Laboratory Technician; Katherine Marie Singer, CER, Gerontology; Nicholas F. Skalla-Corlett, AS, General Studies; Daniel Slack, CER, Fire Science Technology; Debra Jean Slaugh, AA, Social Work; Abigail Kirstyn Smith, AA, English; Jeanna Smith, AAS, Welding; Jessica Smith, AAS, Pre-Medicine; Kyra Ruth Smith, AS, Mathematics; Tristen L. Smith, AS, General Studies; Faith Sorenson, AS. Medical Lab Technician; Luke Sorenson, CER, Practical Nursing; Vanessa Stakes, AS, Psychology; Michael Donald Stanley, AS, Engineering and AS, Mathematics; Dana Ashley Starken, AS, Pre-Medicine; Sarah Kay Steed, CER, Machine Tool Technology; Dianna Kay Steinberg, ADN, Nursing(AD) and AS, Health Science/Pre-Nursing; Garret Steinert, CER, Geographic Information Systems; Leah Stover, ADN, Nursing(AD); Donavon Stufft, AS, Engineering; Ashlee Nichole Taylor, AS, General Studies; Katie Michelle Teague, ADN, Nursing(AD); Adriana Terrazas Pacheco, ADN, Nursing(AD); Jacob Raymond Thompson, AS, Medical Lab Technicial; Alissa Tiltrum, CER, Practical Nursing; Stephanie Rae Tipton, AS, Addiction Studies; Kylie Dawn Trembath, CER, Practical Nursing and AS, Health Science/Pre-Nursing; David William Trevino, AS, Economics; Tiffany Yahjaira Trevizo, CER, Phlebotomy; Ty Patrick Tucker, CER, Practical Nursing; James Earl Turman, CER, Mechanical Graphic and Design and CER, Manufacturing Technology and AAS, Enginering Technology and Design and AAS, Manufacturing Technology; Michelle Ukele, CER, Practical Nursing; Andrew Underwood, CER, Fire Science Technology and AAS, Fire Science Technology; Joshua Utley, AAS, Criminal Justive; Michael Dugan VanKleef, CER, Fire Science Technology; Mikayla Vandeberg, AS,General Studies; Vincent Michael VanVugt, AA, Paralegal Studies; Brandon Vega, AA, Anthropology; Kevin Markus Walsh, AS, General Studies; Julie Ann Wamsley, AA, Elementary Education; Cassidy Catherine Warr, AA, Elementary Education; Kylie Marie Watson, AS, Pre-Medicine; Cassie Lou Watson-Wilson, CER, Practical Nursing; Andrew Curtis Weaver, ADN, Nursing(AD) and AS, Health Science/Pre-Nursing; John C. Webb, AS, Addiction Studies; Bethany Michelle Wheeler, AS, Medical Lab Technician; Casey Angela Whiteman, CER, Practical Nursing and AS, Health Science/Pre-Nursing; Rebecca Lynn Wiggins, CER, Computed Tomography; Katie Wilde, AS, General Studies; Benjamin Adam Wilder, AA, General Studies; Holly Marie Wilhelm, CER, Geographic Information Systems and AS, Geographic Information Systems; Benjamin Andrew Williams, AS, Pre-Medicine; Brian Garvin Williams, CER, Addiction Studies; Jordin Ruth Williams, AS, Psychology; Parker D. Wilson, CER, Geographic Information Systems and AS, Wildlife and Fisheries Biology and Management; Peyton Rae Wilson, AS, General Studies; Alex Don Micheal Wilt, CER, Construction Technology and AAS, Construction Technology; Payton Riley Wirtz, AA, Elementary Education; Bailee Madison-Dawn Wistisen, AS, General Studies; Brienna Rachelle Wood, CER, Pharmacy Technology and AS, Pharmacy Technology; Kelli Woodrum, CER, Practical Nursing; Amanda Marie Wright, AA, Social Work; Traer Allen Young, AS, General Studies.
- Bar Nunn: Sabrina Andrade, ADN, Nursing and AS, Health Science/Pre-Nursing; Dillon Cole Brewer, AS, General Studies; Jessica Lynn Charron, ADN, Nursing; Joann L. Colina, CER, Practical Nursing; Timothy Ray Copper, AS, Mathematics; Kalyn Jo Felstet, CER, Practical Nursing; Aleana Brooke Fowler, AS, Kinesiology and Health Promotion; Samantha Jean Hermel, AA, Social Work; Bridgit Leann Hort, CER, Computed Tomography and CER, Mammography; Chloe Huschka, CER, Practical Nursing; Justin Keith Keller, AS, Engineering; Lindsay Rose Kerr, AS, Health Science/Pre-Nursing; Lori Ann Koldenhoven, AAS, Hospitality and Tourism Management; Lacee Hope Lewis, ADN, Nursing; Caitlin Marie Mann, AS, Addictionology; Morgan Nicole Pemble, CER, Practical Nursing; Kiana Xieling Pepper, AA, English; Joshua Michael Robinett, AA, Criminal Justice; Tabitha Lee Siemens, CER, Pharmacy Technology, AS, General Studies, and AS Pharmacy Technology; Kiara Lyn Smith, AA, Music; Sable Walton, ADN, Nursing.
- Evansville: Nicole Arner, AA, Social Work; Kaitlyn Colleen Birkle, AS, General Studies; Bryce Robert Carter, AAS, Engineering Technology and Design; Brittney Daniels, AAS, Animal Science; Lacey Evans, AB, Business Administration; Taylor Marie Goddard, CER, Geographic Information Systems and AS, Wildlife and Fisheries Biology and Management; Sierra Brooke Harvey, AS. Psychology; Taylor Ann Johnstone, ADN, Nursing; Hiram A. Martinez, CER, Renewable Energy Technology; Emmanuel Mola N'tula, AS, Kinesiology and Health Promotion and AS, Physical Education; Shauna Marie Plunkett, AS, Radiography; Jessica M. Steele, CER, Practical Nursing; Dari R. West, AS, Paramedic Technology; Joshua Tyrel Zorbas, AAS, Diesel Power.
- Mills: Elizabeth Elaine Booth, ADN, Nursing; Whitney Elizabeth Brood, AA, American Sign Language; Cassidy Cox, ADN, Nursing; Michael J. Goodman, AAS, Fire Science Technology; Kennedy Frances Gordon, CER, Practical Nursing; Taylor M. Hatcher, AS, Pre-Medicine; Ethan Thomas Hopkins, AS, General Studies; Taylaur Kathryn Howell, AS, General Studies; Amber L. Johnson, AS, Pre-Occupational Therapy; Jennifer Ray LaPlant, AA, General Studies; Emily Ann Newman, CER, Assistive Technology, CER, Equine Assisted Therapy, CER, Gerontology, and AS, Health Science/Pre-OTA; Karen M. Shafer, AA, General Studies; DeDe L. Sievers, AS, Environmental Science; Clacie D'Laney Simmons, CER, Practical Nursing; Hailey Elizabeth Terzich, AFA, Photography; Charles Roy Wilson, CER, Cyber Security and AAS, Cyber Security.
