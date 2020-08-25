CC announces 2019-20 graduates from Wyoming

Casper College officials have released the names of the summer and fall 2019 semester graduates and the spring 2020 semester graduates from Wyoming. The following designations will be included in this list: AA — Associate of Arts; AAS — Associate of Applied Science; AB — Associate of Business; ADN — Associate Degree of Nursing; AS — Associate of Science; and CER — Certificate.
- Albin: Reata Jo Beck, AA, Political Science.
- Arapahoe: White St. Clair Jr., AS, Engineering.
- Baggs: Keisha Ness Arnell, AS, Psychology.
- Big Piney: Jolene M. Conner, AA, General Studies; Isaac Lopez, CER, Welding.
- Buffalo: Shad Arnold Hepp, CER, Fire Science Technology and AAS Fire Science Technology; Shantel Lynn Johnson, ADN, Nursing; Taylor Jae Rives, AS, Agri-Business and AS, Animal Science.
- Burlington: Joshua James Kirkman, AS, Paramedic Technology.
- Burns: Jacob John Cuccia, CER, Fire Science Technology and AAS, Fire Science Technology.
- Cheyenne: Nichole Madison Ayers, AS, Medical Lab Technician; Denne Erin Boykins, AS Health Science/Pre-Nursing and AS, General Studies; Nicholas James Brown, AAS, Technical Studies; Jodi Lee Flath, CER, Phlebotomy; Sheena A. Joelson-Hanneman, AS, Animal Science; Kellsey Brianna Kimmel, AS, Medical Lab Technician; Scott L. Logan, AS, Paramedic Technology and AS, Health Science/Paramedic Technology; Tanaya Marie Rohrer, AS, Occupational Therapy Assistant.
- Clearmont: Carmen Rodriguez, AB, Business Administration.
- Cody: Madalyn Helena Montgomery, AS, Medical Lab Technician.
- Douglas: Samantha Jo Bishop, AS, Psychology; Jaylynn Rayne Boe, AA, General Studies; Maggie Ryle Connolly, AS, Psychology; Savannah Ann Connolly, AA, General Studies; Jennifer Jean Davis, AS, Paramedic Technology; Ryann Alexis George-Bevers, AS, Medical Lab Technician; Texi Grace Herrick, AFA, Art Education; Eric Joseph Jamerman, AA, General Studies; Renee Teresa Kane, ADN, Nursing; Chaney Lorren Moore, AS, Psychology; Edward Clay Moore, AS, General Studies; Aubree Neuman, AA, Elementary Education; Kaelie Gene Oliver, AA, Social Work; Britney Porter, AS, Agri-Business; Chance Orion Rivera, CER, Welding; Nathan Patrick Romberg, AA, Communication-Journalism and AA, Communication-Multimedia; Jennifer Lynn Spletzer, CER, Phlebotomy.
- Evanston: Morgan Anna Crompton, AS, Pre-Physical Therapy; Tiana Jo Griffith, AS, Pre-Occupational Therapy; Janet Lee Tucker, CER, Pharmacy Technology and AS, Pharmacy Technology.
- Fairview: Sadie Cheryl Smith, AA, Early Childhood Education.
- Fort Washakie: Beatrice Irene Willis, AA, General Studies.
- Gillette: Emerald Jean Clark, AA, Theatre Performance and AA, Musical Theatre Performance; Ryan Samuel Dickey, CER, Practical Nursing; Madison Hieb, AS, Health Science/General Health Science; Shane Matthew Kirsch, AS, Paramedic Technology; Katie McClintock, AA, Elementary Education; Carlee Angela McClure, AA, Elementary Education; Cody Maurice Okray, CER, Fire Science Technology and AAS Fire Science, Fire Science Technology; William Paul Owens, AB, Business Administration; Makayla Marie Tucker, AS, Pre-Occupational Therapy; Delaney Jordan Werbelow, AA, Elementary Education.
- Glenrock: Ramona Erin Aos, CER, Accounting (Career); Alec Devin Arnold, AS, Engineering; Amber D. Bigford, AS, Radiography; James Eisele, AS, Cyber Security; Michael Flynn, AAS Technical Studies; Amber Nicole Fulton, AA, Social Work; Stephanie Macormic, ADN, Nursing; Lori Denise Palmer, CER, Assistive Technology and CER, Gerontology; Hezekiah Caleb Sexson, AA, General Studies; Piper Lane Steinmetz, AAS, Hospitality and Tourism Management; Erica Marie Stephenson, AA, Elementary Education; Karli M. Widiker, ADN, Nursing.
- Green River: Sarah Currier, AFA, Graphic Design; Andrew Munoz, CER Fire Science Technology and AAS Fire Science Technology; Monica Dawn Zumbrennen, CER, Phlebotomy and AS, Medical Lab Technician.
- Greybull: Kathleen Marie Bush, AS, Agriculture and AS Range Management.
- Guernsey: Nicholas Raymond Johnson, AA, Theatre Performance and AA, Technical Theatre.
- Hanna: David Frank Freeman, AS, Engineering; Melisa Ann Sikes, AS, Paramedic Technology and AS, Health Science/Paramedic Technology.
- Hudson: Ryann Paige Koivupalo, AFA, Art Education.
- Hulett: Austin Don Butler, AS, Agri-Business and AS, Animal Science; Wade Jon Monnens, AAS, Agri-Business.
- Jackson: Nesly Corona Perez, CER, Auto Body Repair Technology, CER, Welding, AAS, Auto Body Repair Technology, and AAS, Welding.
- Kemmerer: Aubree Faye Burris, AS, Forensic Science.
- Lander: Allie Rebecca Bone, AS, Medical Lab Technician; Clayton Gookin, AS, Geology; Guy Reginald Harris, AA, Social Work; Kiley Ann McConnell, AS, Agriculture and AS, Wildlife and Fisheries Biology and Management.
- Laramie: Monica Rie Cossitt, AS, Pre-Veterinary; Katie Renee Deiter, AA, General Studies and ADN, Nursing(AD) and AS, Health Science/Pre-Pharm Technology and AS, Health Science/Pre-Nursing; Kyle Jack Despain, AS, Animal Science; Daniel Joseph Dilullo, AS, Medical Lab Technician; Kemsley Ann Gallegos, AS, Animal Science; Kirby Jace Hales, AS, Agri-Business; Elizabeth Anne Masters Hiatt, AS, Medical Lab Technician; Grace Olivia Peterson, AA, General Studies; Kendall Mark Pollat, CER Computer Science, CER, Industrial Electronics and AAS, Electronics Technology; Michael James Twiford, CER, Fire Science Technology and AAS, Fire Science Technology.
- Lovell: Makaela Jean Averett, AA, Music.
- Lusk: Hailey Brooke Bruegger, AS, Geographic Information Systems; Craig Ryan Christianson, CER, Geographic Information Systems; Dylan Aaron Morgan Miller, AA, Criminal Justice; Kiffani Lee Skrukrud, CER, Computed Tomography.
- Medicine Bow: Macy Shay Bates, CER, Mammography.
- Midwest: Coulter Warren Jacob Anderson, CER Diesel Power and AAS, Diesel Power; William Walker Chapman, CER, Welding; Kyle Evert Rubush, CER, Auto Body Repair Technology.
- Moorcroft: Garrett Soren Wood, AS, Range Management.
- Newcastle: Hannah Burrough, AS, Kinesiology and Health Promotion; Bailey Rose Lacey, AA, Elementary Education; Cassandra N. Munoz, AS Occupational Therapy Assistant; Taylor Ann Spain, AA, Early Childhood Education.
- Pavillion: Anthony Dolbow, AS, Agri-Business and AS, Animal Science.
- Pinedale: Heidi Rae Gay, CER, Phlebotomy.
- Powell: Teodora Marie Faulkner, AS, Pre-Occupational Therapy; Sadie Anne Hogan, AS, Paramedic Technology; Bronson Joseph Smith, AS, Animal Science.
- Rawlins: Shae Lynn Belford, CER, Fire Science Technology and AAS, Fire Science Technology; Stacey L. Michel, CER, Pharmacy Technology, AS, Pharmacy Technology, and AS, General Studies; Bryony Ross, AA, Early Childhood Education; Timothy Sherwin, AA, General Studies.
- Reliance: Alaura D. Tuft, AS, Psychology.
- Riverton: Kierra Brianne Muehler, AS, Respiratory Therapy; Courtney Paige Raymond, AS, Psychology; Megan Scott, AS, Radiography.
- Rock Springs: Linda Ann Clark, CER, Pharmacy Technology and AS, Pharmacy Technology; Alexis Nicole Miera, AS, Addiction Studies; Larissa Beth Olsen, AA, Elementary Education.
- Rolling Hills: Cory Michael Amirault, AS, Biology; Maribel Fransisca Nunez, CER, Practical Nursing.
- Robertson: Justin Eugene Hovde, AAS, Engineering Technology and Design.
- Saratoga: Gage P. Bartlett, AS, Agri-Business; Wyatt Cody Cox, AAS, Agri-Business.
- Sheridan: DeLani Rose Cunningham, ADN, Nursing; Lauren Passini, CER, Practical Nursing; Kellen Logan Phillips, CER, Fire Science Technology and AAS, Fire Science Technology.
- Shoshoni: Kiley River Shepperson, CER, Practical Nursing;
- Thermopolis: Jared
- Taylor Little, CER, Machine Tool Technology; Mary Ryan, CER, Practical Nursing.
- Torrington: Elizabeth Kelli Wiand, AA, Technical Theatre.
- Upton: George Paul Bondora III, AS Paramedic Technology; Isabel E. Nissen, CER, Phlebotomy and AS, Medical Lab Technician; Robin Lily Rhoden, CER, Retail Management.
- Wheatland: Alexis Nichole Martinez, AB, Business Administration; Jeremy Stephen McKinley, AA, Sociology; Rebecca D. Sowers, AA, Social Work; Brynlee Lynae Weber, AS, General Studies.
- From Worland: CiJi Ashley Hernandez, AA, Paralegal Studies; Allyson Michelle Klingler, AS, Radiography; Daimion Michael Pederson, AA, General Studies; Carly Rae Sanchez, AA, General Studies; Hailey Elizabeth Schumacher, AA, Elementary Education.
- Wright: Ezekiel Steven Juhala, CER, Fire Science Technology and AAS, Fire Science Technology; Heather Alisa Rubis, AS, Health Science/Pre-Nursing; Kevin Daniel Salas-Herrera, CER, Welding and AAS, W
- elding.
- Yoder: Tayte Allan Thomas, AAS, Engineering Technology and Design.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!