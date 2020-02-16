You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
CC debate team begins spring season
View Comments

CC debate team begins spring season

{{featured_button_text}}

The Casper College Talking T-Birds brought home wins from their first tournament of the spring, the Frankly Speaking Invitational Tournament at the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, Illinois.

The tournament, which was open to both two-and four-year colleges, allowed debaters to “break” into the semifinals and finals of either division. The International Public Debate Tournament was held the first day and the second day featured the Individual Events Tournament.

“At the IPDA Tournament, we had three students ‘break’ into outrounds,” said Doug Hall, forensics head coach and communication instructor. Dylan Smith and Stephanie Barella, both of Casper, broke into Open Quarterfinals, and Thayne Macy, also of Casper, broke into the Community College Final. Barella would go on to win the Open IPDA tournament, and Macy won the Community College section. Barella also earned enough speaker points to take fifth place in IPDA speaker points.

At the Individual Events Tournament portion of Frankly Speaking, Casper College was well represented with finalists in both sections.

In the open division section, Jae Fletcher, Rapid City, South Dakota, was the impromptu speaking champion; Barella took sixth in extemporaneous speaking; Izzy Garcia, Cheyenne, placed fifth in prose interpretation; Macy took fifth in extemporaneous speaking; and Alex Waters, Rapid City, took sixth in informative speaking and fourth in extemporaneous speaking.

In the community college section, Hannah Arnold, Lander, was the dramatic interpretation champion and placed second in speech to entertain; Barella was the impromptu champion and took third in informative speaking; Fletcher was the champion in extemporaneous speaking; Macy placed fourth in impromptu speaking and fifth in dramatic interpretation; Braxton Sambrano, Casper, took second in dramatic interpretation; Dylan Smith, Casper, placed sixth in impromptu speaking; and Violet Wright, Casper, took fourth in pervasive speaking.

In team sweepstakes, the Talking T-Birds took third in both community college and open overall and fourth in open IE. In individual sweepstakes, Macy placed third. The tournament marked the team’s first following winter break. Hall said, “The coaching staff is very proud of the students that they were able to keep their focus, work ethic and events competitive through break.

We look forward to what the students can achieve in our future tournaments in California, Tokyo and at Nationals in Albuquerque, New Mexico.”

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., February 11, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are thei…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

  • Updated

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., February 12, 13 and 14, 2020. Along with the inmates’ nam…

Announcements

Book-ins

Note: The Casper Police Department is no longer providing media with arrest summaries.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News