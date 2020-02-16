CC debate team begins spring season

The Casper College Talking T-Birds brought home wins from their first tournament of the spring, the Frankly Speaking Invitational Tournament at the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, Illinois.

The tournament, which was open to both two-and four-year colleges, allowed debaters to “break” into the semifinals and finals of either division. The International Public Debate Tournament was held the first day and the second day featured the Individual Events Tournament.

“At the IPDA Tournament, we had three students ‘break’ into outrounds,” said Doug Hall, forensics head coach and communication instructor. Dylan Smith and Stephanie Barella, both of Casper, broke into Open Quarterfinals, and Thayne Macy, also of Casper, broke into the Community College Final. Barella would go on to win the Open IPDA tournament, and Macy won the Community College section. Barella also earned enough speaker points to take fifth place in IPDA speaker points.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At the Individual Events Tournament portion of Frankly Speaking, Casper College was well represented with finalists in both sections.