CC instructor releases new book

According to Burnett, Hanson submitted “... people just float ...” as poetry. “I read it, reread it, and read it again, but I couldn't confirm that it was poetry,” said Burnett. Because he couldn’t confirm that the submission was a collection of poems, Burnett created the made-up genre, “magical vignettes.” “The only way I could get it out of my head was to publish it,” Burnett added. The book is now available on the Kallisto Gaia Press website at kallistogaiapress.org/product/people-just-float-by-chad-hanson. Burnett promised that “... people just float ...” “is guaranteed to put a smile on your face.”

Hanson’s other works include “This Human Shape” (2016), one of seven finalists for the Association for the Study of Literature and Environment Book Awards for 2017 in the “Creative Writing” category. He was awarded a 2014 Creative Writing Fellowship in Creative Nonfiction from the Wyoming Arts Council and was an honorable mention for the 2019 Creative Writing Fellowship in Poetry from the council. Hanson also won the David Martinson — Meadowhawk Prize in 2013 from Red Dragonfly Press, which resulted in the publication of his first book of poems, “Patches of Light.”

In addition to his two books of poetry, Hanson is the author of two nonfiction works: “Swimming with Trout” and “Trout Streams of the Heart,” and two research works: “In Search of Self: Exploring Student Identity Development” and “The Community College and the Good Society.”

