CC student earns state scholarship

Casper College student Devin Pike has been named a 2020 New Century Transfer Scholar and will receive a $2,250 scholarship.

New Century Transfer Scholars are selected based on their academic accomplishments, leadership, activities and how they extend their intellectual talents beyond the classroom. Over 2,000 students were nominated from more than 1,200 college campuses across the country. Only one New Century Transfer Scholar is selected from each state.

Pike was the president of the Casper College Zeta Alpha Chapter of PTK during the 2019-2020 school year. A 2016 graduate from Wellington High School in Raumati Beach, Wellington, New Zealand, he is a communications-journalism major at Casper College and will graduate in May.

“We congratulate Devin for receiving this prestigious scholarship, and we are honored to partner with the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, The Coca-Cola Foundation and the AACC to recognize his outstanding achievements,” said Phi Theta Kappa’s President and CEO Lynn Tincher-Ladner, Ph.D. “Scholarship programs like this are integral for creating opportunities for two-year college students to succeed and for putting college completion within reach.”