CC students named to team

Four Casper College students were recognized as members of the 2020 All-Wyoming Academic Team recently.

The Casper College students chosen this year to represent Casper College are Nathan Bristow, Morgan Michael, Devin Pike and Traci Raymer.

“This is the first year we had a candidate pool where we were able to choose two students for the transfer category and two for the workforce category,” said Debra Swedberg, math instructor and PTK sponsor. “In addition, both Morgan and Traci are women excelling in predominately male-dominated worlds,” Swedberg added.

Bristow, a sophomore computer science major from Guernsey, plans to transfer to a four-year school to continue in computer science. He is a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

Michael, a sophomore automotive technology major from Casper, is a member of Phi Theta Kappa, the Casper College Auto Club and the Wyoming Fiddler Association, District #4. Following graduation, she plans to pursue a career as a professional automotive technician.