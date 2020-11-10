Chattin' with Sal: Birds n' Bucks set for Nov. 21

For 23 years, hundreds of families in Casper have been able to make Thanksgiving dinner at home due to the generosity of Casperites. This year, folks will be able to donate frozen turkeys, fixin's for dinner and cash at the 23rd annual Birds n Bucks Food Drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., on November 21, at Ridley's East on Southeast Wyoming Boulevard. We chatted with Jamie Purcell of the Wyoming Food for Thought Project about the effort.
So tell us about the birds, and then tell us about the bucks. Greiner Ford: Powered by Lithia donates the use of one of their cargo vans. People donate turkeys, most of them are frozen, and they are literally tossed in the van either by the donors or by the volunteers. The next day, all of the families we serve through the Food for Thought Project come to the program center. They each have their own time slot assigned to prevent overcrowding in the center. They get a bag of fixin's for dinner, then go out the door and pick up their turkey out of the van. The bucks we collect during the drive are used to round out the fixin's. The bucks are also used to fill in the seven-day food packing for our food insecure school kids. Kids will get their own seven-day bag of food for Thanksgiving break, in addition to the full Thanksgiving dinner for their families. In addition to Greiner, Townsquare Media and Ridley's East are great partners for us.
How do the families know to come and pick up the dinner? We are working with the advocates at schools who are our boots on the ground and are also putting informational papers in all the food bags we are sending home between now and then.
And you know the need is great this year. Tell us about that. This year, not just because of COVID and the economy, but because what I've heard is others are not doing their traditional Thanksgivings from food pantries, there may be a greater need.
How can we volunteer for the Birds n Bucks on Nov. 21? We need groups of two for blocks of one hour. They need to be healthy and they will be mask wearing and hand sanitizing the entire time. Ridley's has two entrances and we need two sets of volunteers set up to take donations each hour. To volunteer to work at the event, register here: https://tinyurl.com/y6q96eml.
Donations can be made in person or online. Tell us about that. If people want to give a no-contact drop-off, they are welcome to drop it in the turkey van, hand over a bag of groceries or give a donation of money. They can also donate money online. For just $5, you can feed one child all weekend long. For $50, you can provide a local family with a full Thanksgiving dinner. To donate online, https://tinyurl.com/BirdsnBucks20.
What are your Food for Thought numbers currently? We are at 800 and we anticipate it to be 1,000 by Thanksgiving in both Glenrock and Natrona County. We serve both virtual and brick and mortar students. Last week, we had 135 virtual kids who get food bags to their door. Our volunteers ding dong ditch, no contact. We need drivers both for school delivery and home delivery because every week, we add families. More drivers mean we can divide and conquer. We are actively seeking drivers. It's about an hour a week.
How has the pandemic changed your model? Everyone else was complaining about being home but we didn't stop. We shut down for two weeks in the beginning like everybody else only because our kids already had their spring break food bags, but then they didn't go back to school and we knew they needed food. As soon as this hit, I got a call to be on the first lady's task force, and then the food sourcing and the fundraising, none of that got to stop. The trickiest thing is that we know what our historical need is, but this is just such a unique time, we just never want to say no and we want to be able to help everybody who needs it.
