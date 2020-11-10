Chattin' with Sal: Birds n' Bucks set for Nov. 21

For 23 years, hundreds of families in Casper have been able to make Thanksgiving dinner at home due to the generosity of Casperites. This year, folks will be able to donate frozen turkeys, fixin's for dinner and cash at the 23rd annual Birds n Bucks Food Drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., on November 21, at Ridley's East on Southeast Wyoming Boulevard. We chatted with Jamie Purcell of the Wyoming Food for Thought Project about the effort.

So tell us about the birds, and then tell us about the bucks. Greiner Ford: Powered by Lithia donates the use of one of their cargo vans. People donate turkeys, most of them are frozen, and they are literally tossed in the van either by the donors or by the volunteers. The next day, all of the families we serve through the Food for Thought Project come to the program center. They each have their own time slot assigned to prevent overcrowding in the center. They get a bag of fixin's for dinner, then go out the door and pick up their turkey out of the van. The bucks we collect during the drive are used to round out the fixin's. The bucks are also used to fill in the seven-day food packing for our food insecure school kids. Kids will get their own seven-day bag of food for Thanksgiving break, in addition to the full Thanksgiving dinner for their families. In addition to Greiner, Townsquare Media and Ridley's East are great partners for us.