Chattin' with Sal: Carolyn Deuel presses on to keep live arts alive

Artcore's Carolyn Deuel has been on the board since 1979 and the nonprofit's executive director since 1987. Basically, she's a show promoter with an educational component to each performance. We chatted with her about what the last 10 months have been like, and how COVID-19 continues to impact the schedule.
For those who aren't aware, how would you describe Artcore? We champion local performers and statewide, like Prairie Wildfire that was just here from Buffalo. That's very important to us. But we also like to bring people from further away from the professional world to be able to be both models of excellence for students and community members and to bring the world to Casper.
And in your 40-plus years with the organization, what one word would describe the past year? Challenging.
You began seeing schedule impacts right away in March. But they are still happening. Tell us about the next couple of months specifically. Inda Eaton has just canceled. She doesn't feel good about leaving New York. The Eugene Ballet's "Cinderella," canceled, and I am desperately trying to get some dance in here because it is so joyful and our patrons just love dance. California Guitar Trio is not coming because their secondary act, Montreal Guitar Trio, can't get out of Canada.
Let's talk about what is coming in the next couple of months. Casper Brass & Storm Door Co., is Jan. 24, at Casper College. They are local, so we are good there. The Texas Gypsies are still on for Jan. 28. And Men of Worth, as far as we know, are still on for Feb. 25. The very popular Celtic Cultural Showcase has moved from its original February date to 7 p.m., April 23, at Restoration Church.
You have had some wins since March. Remind us about that good fortune. Tenors Unlimited we moved at the last possible minute but they performed March 15, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church with the audience safely distanced. It was their last live show. We have had some good luck with David Street Station while the weather held and were on pins and needles, but Mariachi Garibaldi got to perform because right at the critical time, Governor Gordon increased attendance to 1,000. Both the Johnny Cash tribute and Riders in the Sky and Kolars were able to do their first performances since March for us.
Tell us about the importance of live performing arts during a pandemic. Nobody knew how long the virus was going to go and things weren't too bad here for awhile. Any time we can bring live performances to the people and do educational outreach with the schools at the same time, we feel we're enriching people's lives and we're also helping the performers be able to do their work. Our season, which basically runs on a school year calendar primarily, was already set in March, and it seemed like the most honorable thing was to go ahead and do as much as we could.
And the show goes on in the future, right? Booking conferences are going on now and we are planning at the moment. It is moment by moment and day to day. We understand that a lot of people are sheltering but the people who are coming and social distancing are most grateful to be able to come to a safe place and have some excellent entertainment.
