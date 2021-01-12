Chattin' with Sal: Carolyn Deuel presses on to keep live arts alive

You have had some wins since March. Remind us about that good fortune. Tenors Unlimited we moved at the last possible minute but they performed March 15, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church with the audience safely distanced. It was their last live show. We have had some good luck with David Street Station while the weather held and were on pins and needles, but Mariachi Garibaldi got to perform because right at the critical time, Governor Gordon increased attendance to 1,000. Both the Johnny Cash tribute and Riders in the Sky and Kolars were able to do their first performances since March for us.

Tell us about the importance of live performing arts during a pandemic. Nobody knew how long the virus was going to go and things weren't too bad here for awhile. Any time we can bring live performances to the people and do educational outreach with the schools at the same time, we feel we're enriching people's lives and we're also helping the performers be able to do their work. Our season, which basically runs on a school year calendar primarily, was already set in March, and it seemed like the most honorable thing was to go ahead and do as much as we could.

And the show goes on in the future, right? Booking conferences are going on now and we are planning at the moment. It is moment by moment and day to day. We understand that a lot of people are sheltering but the people who are coming and social distancing are most grateful to be able to come to a safe place and have some excellent entertainment.

