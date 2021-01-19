Chattin' with Sal: Dan Odell talks Facebook Live fundraiser for Iris Clubhouse

A fun event set for Facebook Live and YouTube will bring laughs to the folks watching and hopefully some welcome donations to Casper's Iris Clubhouse, a working community for adults with significant mental illness. We chatted with director Dan Odell about the third annual Casper Feud, this time a "Name That Tune," trivia battle.
First, tell us the specifics. It's Tuesday, Feb. 2, starting at 6 p.m., and should go about an hour or an hour and a half. It's going to be a blast. Folks can log in to our Facebook page or the Iris Clubhouse YouTube channel to watch and hopefully participate through the chat bar.
Tell us how it works. It's similar to years past in that we have teams of professionals from the community who've offered or been recruited to help us. The teams will compete against each other in a Name That Tune format. If more than one team gets the correct answer, then the audience gets to bid on who gets the point. The highest bidder then assigns the point to the winning team. People can have watch parties and pool their money to be used for bids, and then the team they want to win will have a better chance at those points.
Who are your distinguished helpers? Jim Porter, famed Casper accountant, is the official scorekeeper. Chad Lore is the emcee and keeping him focused will be the biggest challenge of the whole night.
And who are the teams? This year we have Jonah Bank, JSor & Ben Winckler photographers, Mercer Family Resource Center, teachers from the school district, Townsquare Media, Self Help Center, Better Beauty Business and a mystery team.
Where will the teams be physically located? Here at our brand new to us clubhouse, 239 E. H St., socially distanced and wearing masks. We have professional videographers to do the broadcast so there won't be any hiccups with that part.
And people just tune in to watch from home? Yes, for the people who tune in, it will be just like watching a TV show, but you can bid through the chat bar and pay on the Iris Clubhouse website. All you need is access to the Internet. There are no tickets to buy or anything like that, no fee for a live stream, just log on at 6 p.m., to the Iris Clubhouse Facebook page or YouTube page. If you have trouble, call the clubhouse at 307-333-2507 and we'll help you.
Your members were scared and isolated at the onset of COVID. Are things any better in that regard? We have about a dozen regulars and we have room for 38, so we've got lots of room to grow. To come be a member, they just need a tour to see what we do and a referral from their mental health provider. We are here Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and then as we get more vaccinations, we hope to open it up Monday to Friday and have some weekend stuff too.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.