Chattin' with Sal: Dancing with the Stars celebrates anniversary

Dancing with the Stars has been delighting audiences in Casper for 10 years. This year's show, themed "On Broadway," is a go on October 24. We chatted with Cori Cosner-Burton, executive director of Mercer Family Resource Center, about planning a desperately needed fundraiser during a pandemic.

Give us the particulars first. It's October 24 at the events center, starting at 6 p.m. Seating is limited because the tables are spaced differently and there are fewer seats at each table. Our maximum right now is 600 and we will have six seats at each table instead of eight. Individual seats are $80 and there are table sponsorships still available as well. People can go to mercercasper.com and get tickets right there.

What precautions are you taking this year? We've met with the events center multiple times and we feel a lot more confident about everything after every meeting. They meet with the local health department very regularly and they are totally up on all the protocols. We are going to make sure guests will not have to wear masks because of the spacing but they can if they want. The whole room is in different quadrants now with a bar in each quadrant. The silent auction will be one-way walking traffic.