You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Chattin' with Sal: Deadly desserts promises valentine fun
View Comments
CHATTIN’ WITH SAL

Chattin' with Sal: Deadly desserts promises valentine fun

{{featured_button_text}}
Cessor

Tyler Cessor poses for a portrait inside Art 321 in downtown Casper on Jan 14. Cessor is the new executive director of the gallery.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Tyler Cessor has been on the job as executive director at Art 321 for only about a month and he’s coming up to his first large event. A musician and artist himself, he was raised in Cheyenne and previously worked for the Wyoming Arts Council.

On Saturday, the public is welcome to “Deadly Desserts,” an evening of murder, mystery, comedy, theater — and dessert.

We chatted with him about the event and what’s coming up at the artists-run gallery downtown in the Old Yellowstone District.

Tell us about Deadly Desserts. Michael Stedillie and Clint Saunders are with the “Outlaw Theater Company,” and they know quite a few of our Casper Artists Guild members, so they are coming to put on this interactive murder mystery theater for us. The title is “Noir Suspicions.” I’ve heard it’s a lot of fun. At intermission, board members will serve their delicious desserts. It’s great to have such a strong, hardworking board presence here. And we have a raffle for small pieces of art.

Tell us more about the raffle. Raffle tickets are $5 each or five for $20 and the prizes are small “deadly desserts” paintings or art objects made by our members in keeping with the theme.

And admission? Tickets are $25 a person, available here at Art 321, located at 321 Midwest Ave. And they will be available at the door as well as long as we have space. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the mayhem starts at 7. It’s really the perfect Valentine’s night out.

What are the gallery hours? Starting Tuesday the 11th, our hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

How has your first month on the job been? It’s been a huge learning curve. There are a lot of people to get connected with and I’ve spent nearly all of my time meeting people. We’re also in the middle of strategic planning. I set the gallery with a new show for the first time last weekend, so it’s all learning so far.

What’s next? We have three new shows hanging for the month of February, 3D arts from an open call, a new member show and art from the Casper Active Service Club. In March, we’re featuring work from all of our groups that meet at the gallery, so fiber, portraits, clay, all sorts of stuff will be represented.

+1 
Sally Ann Shurmur

Shurmur

Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas

Chattin' with Sal

Join us each Monday as we present Chattin' with Sal, a quick question and answer column profiling a difference maker in Casper. In their own words, they will explain how they do what they do to make a difference in Casper.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate rosters
Announcements

Inmate rosters

  • Updated

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., February 1 through 4, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., January 31, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., January 25 to 27, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News