Chattin' with Sal: Deadly desserts promises valentine fun

Tyler Cessor has been on the job as executive director at Art 321 for only about a month and he’s coming up to his first large event. A musician and artist himself, he was raised in Cheyenne and previously worked for the Wyoming Arts Council.
On Saturday, the public is welcome to “Deadly Desserts,” an evening of murder, mystery, comedy, theater — and dessert.
We chatted with him about the event and what’s coming up at the artists-run gallery downtown in the Old Yellowstone District.
Tell us about Deadly Desserts. Michael Stedillie and Clint Saunders are with the “Outlaw Theater Company,” and they know quite a few of our Casper Artists Guild members, so they are coming to put on this interactive murder mystery theater for us. The title is “Noir Suspicions.” I’ve heard it’s a lot of fun. At intermission, board members will serve their delicious desserts. It’s great to have such a strong, hardworking board presence here. And we have a raffle for small pieces of art.
You have free articles remaining.
Tell us more about the raffle. Raffle tickets are $5 each or five for $20 and the prizes are small “deadly desserts” paintings or art objects made by our members in keeping with the theme.
And admission? Tickets are $25 a person, available here at Art 321, located at 321 Midwest Ave. And they will be available at the door as well as long as we have space. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the mayhem starts at 7. It’s really the perfect Valentine’s night out.
What are the gallery hours? Starting Tuesday the 11th, our hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
How has your first month on the job been? It’s been a huge learning curve. There are a lot of people to get connected with and I’ve spent nearly all of my time meeting people. We’re also in the middle of strategic planning. I set the gallery with a new show for the first time last weekend, so it’s all learning so far.
What’s next? We have three new shows hanging for the month of February, 3D arts from an open call, a new member show and art from the Casper Active Service Club. In March, we’re featuring work from all of our groups that meet at the gallery, so fiber, portraits, clay, all sorts of stuff will be represented.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas