Chattin' with Sal: Deadly desserts promises valentine fun

Tyler Cessor has been on the job as executive director at Art 321 for only about a month and he’s coming up to his first large event. A musician and artist himself, he was raised in Cheyenne and previously worked for the Wyoming Arts Council.

On Saturday, the public is welcome to “Deadly Desserts,” an evening of murder, mystery, comedy, theater — and dessert.

We chatted with him about the event and what’s coming up at the artists-run gallery downtown in the Old Yellowstone District.

Tell us about Deadly Desserts. Michael Stedillie and Clint Saunders are with the “Outlaw Theater Company,” and they know quite a few of our Casper Artists Guild members, so they are coming to put on this interactive murder mystery theater for us. The title is “Noir Suspicions.” I’ve heard it’s a lot of fun. At intermission, board members will serve their delicious desserts. It’s great to have such a strong, hardworking board presence here. And we have a raffle for small pieces of art.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tell us more about the raffle. Raffle tickets are $5 each or five for $20 and the prizes are small “deadly desserts” paintings or art objects made by our members in keeping with the theme.