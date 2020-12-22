Chattin' with Sal: Glenrock woman pens first novel

Bonita Hunt took more than 50 years to publish her first novel, "Warbo," a romance western set in the days of westward expansion and Indians. The novel that was begun in the 1960's has been published by Outskirts Press and is available on Amazon. We chatted with the longtime Glenrock resident about her adventure.
Tell us how this book started. It was the mid-1960's. It was snowing hard. Cliff was working evenings at Glenrock Coal and we had three kids under 8. They were 2, 4 and 6. We had a 14-inch black and white TV that got two channels and not very well. I had an old typewriter and I just started writing this story at night about this girl who gets kidnapped by Indians on the way to California. It took me four years. I researched the Oregon Trail and the history of the Pawnee Indians, their customs and how they lived.
And you did some follow through back then? I took some creative writing classes at the college from Peggy Simson Curry. She thought I ought to lengthen it and make it about 80,000 words. Then I took it to a writing convention in Riverton and a guy from Doubleday read it and wanted it down to 30,000 words. He asked if I kept the original that was shorter and I said no, so that was the end of that. Now it's 88,000 words. It was 180 typewritten pages.
But you never got it published? No, it was in a closet on a shelf. When Cliff died in January, the kids were going through stuff looking for pictures to use at the funeral. They found this box and said, "What's this?" I hadn't looked at it in years.
What happened next? When COVID-19 hit, my kids really locked me down. My daughter, Brenda Anderson, would come over on my front porch here outside the picture windows and I'd be in the living room and we'd exercise together. I took the typewritten pages and put it on my computer. It took me six months. I postponed rotator cuff surgery twice to get it finished. I made a few changes and made it right to the point at the beginning.
Tell us the gist of the story. Janie West, a young girl captured by the Indians, fights for her life in the Pawnee camp. Enslaved by Warbo, chief of the Pawnee Nation, Janie suffered and endured the hatred embedded deep in Warbo. Killing two of her captives, Janie showed her bravery, but then it became a battle of wills between her and her enemy. Warbo had a white mother and an Indian father. He kept his white blood a secret because he was not proud of it. They were both strong-willed characters and Janie's will to escape and be united with her beloved Carl was always on her mind. Warbo hated her but was not willing to let her go. The story will keep you reading.
Family is a huge part of your life. Tell us about them. Cliff and I were married in 1959, it would have been 61 years in August and he passed in January of Alzheimer's. He was at Shepherd of the Valley and I'm so glad he went before COVID and the lockdown. We all visited with him all the time there, including the evening that he passed. We have three kids, Ginger, Brenda and Lyle, and they all live here. We have 10 grandchildren and their spouses, 24 great-grands and one on the way. The farthest one is a grandson in Laramie. When we're all able to get together, which we're not this Christmas, it's 47 of us. Usually everybody gets together on Christmas Eve, and then each family does their own thing on Christmas Day. This year, I'll just make the rounds of all three on Christmas Eve and again on Christmas Day.
And your grandkids had a part in the book? Yes, my granddaughter, Alexis Durbin, designed the cover for me, and grandson Cassidy Hunt really helped me with my computer work. The kids didn't know I had copies of the finished book, and I had all three and those two grandkids over for supper two weeks ago. The kids walked in and didn't know why those two were here, and so after supper, I gave everybody their copies of the book and told them that Alexis had drawn the cover. They were all shocked that it was finished.
So how do you feel now that it's finished? Oh, happy that I followed through, I guess. I own all the rights so I'd love to find someone with a good voice who could do an audio book for me. People drive so much in Wyoming that I think it would keep them occupied.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.