Chattin' with Sal: Glenrock woman pens first novel

What happened next? When COVID-19 hit, my kids really locked me down. My daughter, Brenda Anderson, would come over on my front porch here outside the picture windows and I'd be in the living room and we'd exercise together. I took the typewritten pages and put it on my computer. It took me six months. I postponed rotator cuff surgery twice to get it finished. I made a few changes and made it right to the point at the beginning.

Tell us the gist of the story. Janie West, a young girl captured by the Indians, fights for her life in the Pawnee camp. Enslaved by Warbo, chief of the Pawnee Nation, Janie suffered and endured the hatred embedded deep in Warbo. Killing two of her captives, Janie showed her bravery, but then it became a battle of wills between her and her enemy. Warbo had a white mother and an Indian father. He kept his white blood a secret because he was not proud of it. They were both strong-willed characters and Janie's will to escape and be united with her beloved Carl was always on her mind. Warbo hated her but was not willing to let her go. The story will keep you reading.