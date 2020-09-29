Chattin' with Sal: Mission breaks ground for additional space

The Wyoming Rescue Mission broke ground earlier this month on two recovery residences with a price tag of $2.7 million, completely paid for through the "stunning" generosity of the community. We chatted with Brad Hopkins, who will celebrate his eighth anniversary as executive director in mid-December, about the need, and the vision, that led to the expansion.

Tell us broadly about your work. The Wyoming Rescue Mission board is on a mission to set the mission for the next 100 years of service. Our buildings are dilapidated, worn out, just not large enough to accommodate the needs. I am so amazed at what our staff and volunteers have been able to accomplish through the years with such limited facilities.

How did this groundbreaking come about? The board set out 4-1/2 years ago with a vision of a two-stage expansion in mind. Project Transformation. The first step was expanding the shelter and emergency services, dining hall, eating, case management. The first phase, the Park Street Center, also allowed space for our partners to come in and expedite their services.