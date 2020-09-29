Chattin' with Sal: Mission breaks ground for additional space

The Wyoming Rescue Mission broke ground earlier this month on two recovery residences with a price tag of $2.7 million, completely paid for through the "stunning" generosity of the community. We chatted with Brad Hopkins, who will celebrate his eighth anniversary as executive director in mid-December, about the need, and the vision, that led to the expansion.
Tell us broadly about your work. The Wyoming Rescue Mission board is on a mission to set the mission for the next 100 years of service. Our buildings are dilapidated, worn out, just not large enough to accommodate the needs. I am so amazed at what our staff and volunteers have been able to accomplish through the years with such limited facilities.
How did this groundbreaking come about? The board set out 4-1/2 years ago with a vision of a two-stage expansion in mind. Project Transformation. The first step was expanding the shelter and emergency services, dining hall, eating, case management. The first phase, the Park Street Center, also allowed space for our partners to come in and expedite their services.
And this new groundbreaking is phase two? Phase two is a 12-month recovery program, a discipleship recovery program. Thirty to 40 percent of our homeless guests are in their situations because of a life controlling addiction. This program in many ways represents the core and the heart of the rescue mission. Our goal is once people make a commitment, they are pausing their life for 12 months and really dedicating themselves to change and personal growth. We in turn have a commitment to get them out of the shelter and into a residential household environment, and that's what the groundbreaking was for. We moved some dilapidated modular units that were just across the street from the Park Street Center and there will be two recovery residences -- one with 20 beds for ladies and one with 40 beds for men.
Tell us about the need and your numbers. For the last two years, we have consistently had 100 percent more people interested in the recovery program than the previous 20 years. That partly speaks to the struggles out there and also what people are seeing with what is happening at the Wyoming Rescue Mission. Our folks are impoverished. They just don't have the resources. Unless you have really great insurance or are from an independently wealthy family, you just can't go to Hazelden or Betty Ford. Typically those programs are only 90 days anyway. Our recovery residences have consistently been 20 beds short. The shelter is just meant to be short-term.
Talk about the shelter a little bit. Our daily average census is 110 people staying overnight on any given night. It's meant to offer stability, safety, a way to get connected back to your life. Not everybody is controlled by chemical addiction who is homeless. There are domestic abuses and hard situations at home too, mental illness. We shoot for a maximum of 90 days in the shelter. We have case managers for each of our guests. Every person is unique. We had one guy who was not addicted in any way but had a traumatic brain injury and it took a year before he qualified for disability. The average is probably 30 days in the shelter.
How much staff do you have? Including the Rescued Treasures Thrift Store, we have a total of 43. With this pandemic, I can't say enough about the staff and how heroic they are. We run 168 hours a week, we run like a hospital or any other 24/7 hospitality location.
What's the time frame for the new build? Nine to 12 months, God willing. Work has already begun. We are removing the old foundations. The residents displaced by construction have moved into a group home in Evansville. Call me in a year and we'll be talking about the ribbon cutting. This community is full of caring compassion.
