Chattin' with Sal: Museum plans Casper history expansion

Rick Young is the director of the Fort Caspar Museum, a gem of a place that includes a variety of indoor museum displays as well as old fort buildings on the extensive grounds. The museum is kicking off a public capital campaign for an exciting expansion, and we chatted with him about it.

What will the expansion hold? We will expand the gallery space to allow for a permanent exhibition featuring the History of Downtown Casper, which we are using as the official expansion name. The museum has recently acquired some amazing items from Casper's past -- a large portion of the iconic Tripeny Drug Store, the neon sign from Terrell's shoe store and the memorable "Man in the Barrel" water fountain from in front of Harry Yesness fine men's clothing store. Currently, there is a temporary exhibit in the museum lobby where folks can get a look at what we have planned.

So talk about the building addition itself. The original museum was built in 1982 and was designed to be added onto. It took to 2002 to do the next addition and then in 2007 we added a second gallery and programming space with the multi use room and classroom. This is another planned expansion that will feature a gallery dedicated to the history of downtown Casper. It will be not just the large objects, but stories, photographs, it will be an exciting space.