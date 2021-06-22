Chattin' with Sal: Museum plans Casper history expansion

Rick Young is the director of the Fort Caspar Museum, a gem of a place that includes a variety of indoor museum displays as well as old fort buildings on the extensive grounds. The museum is kicking off a public capital campaign for an exciting expansion, and we chatted with him about it.
What will the expansion hold? We will expand the gallery space to allow for a permanent exhibition featuring the History of Downtown Casper, which we are using as the official expansion name. The museum has recently acquired some amazing items from Casper's past -- a large portion of the iconic Tripeny Drug Store, the neon sign from Terrell's shoe store and the memorable "Man in the Barrel" water fountain from in front of Harry Yesness fine men's clothing store. Currently, there is a temporary exhibit in the museum lobby where folks can get a look at what we have planned.
So talk about the building addition itself. The original museum was built in 1982 and was designed to be added onto. It took to 2002 to do the next addition and then in 2007 we added a second gallery and programming space with the multi use room and classroom. This is another planned expansion that will feature a gallery dedicated to the history of downtown Casper. It will be not just the large objects, but stories, photographs, it will be an exciting space.
How much will this cost? The cost is $1.5 million. By word of mouth we have $352,000 in a dedicated account for this project. We have not gone public yet at all. We need it all in our pocket before we start. That will let us hire an architect and an exhibit designer. We will wait until the money is in the bank. The Fort Casper Museum Association is serving as our fiscal agent. We have a separate bank account dedicated to this project.
So tell us about the exhibit stuff. We have so much material. You will get the sense of walking back into the Tripeny Drug Store, then you'll walk from there through downtown Casper. Once people start to hear about this, they're going to think, you know, I have some history in my basement or my attic and I think it needs to be preserved. I should give it to the fort museum.
Does this seem at odds with the fort buildings? Absolutely no. One of the things that is still out there is that we're a museum about the fort. The truth is we're a museum about central Wyoming that also has a fort.
What kind of a fundraising campaign do you anticipate? We will be making the general push to service clubs to speak at their meetings and approaching some specific businesses to come forward as an anchor to this project. We'll be writing some grants. We'd like to see all of Casper buy in because there is no other museum that houses the history of Casper. We'll be looking for not only big donors but smaller donors and families as well to build a sense of ownership for the project. It's an exciting project. People's kids and grandkids and their grandkids are going to be able to enjoy it.
(Fort Caspar Museum’s hours during the summer months are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; the fort buildings close at 4:30 p.m. Admission prices are $4 for adults, $3 for seniors and teens, and it’s always free for children 12 and under and FCMA members. 4001 Fort Caspar Road, is 235-8462, fortcasparwyoming.com.)
