Chattin' with Sal: New pools coming to YMCA

The YMCA of Natrona County has broken ground on Phase 2 of its Building Tomorrow Today project, which will add two pools, a hot tub, family locker rooms and more to the existing campus at the corner of 15th Street and Casper Mountain Road. We chatted with development director Glenda Thomas about running a capital campaign during a pandemic and how the need now is perhaps greater than ever for the services the YMCA provides.
Your construction costs are expected to be in the $10.5 million range. Talk about raising that in a pandemic. I just want to say how incredibly grateful I am for the people in the community who have stepped forward and said this needs to be done now. This community has incredible leaders who have stepped forward in the past and continue to do so today.
How much money have you raised? Around 70 percent has been raised and we think that is a good time to go public. Samson Construction is the general contractor and they are also doing the new pool project at Natrona County High School just a few blocks away. How blessed we are to build the two projects at once. Natrona is about eight weeks ahead of us. We expect our grand opening can be in December 2021, with Natrona hoping to open theirs for the start of the 2021 school year. Both groups save a substantial amount of money building two at once. You never know what the cost might have been had we waited.
You mention that this is a great boost to the local economy in these difficult times. Explain that. We are injecting $10 million into our economy right now. Local subcontractors have been hired, the same ones who built Phase 1 for us three years ago. That money, those wages, go straight back into the Casper economy. Local jobs will number 120 to 150 during the project.
Tell us the importance of the Y in our community. I could talk about this all day. The Y isn’t just a gym. Now more than ever, it’s important to provide a place for a healthy lifestyle for all. At the YMCA, all means all. Nobody is turned away based on ability to pay for a membership or programming. One in five Y members are provided financial assistance. If you watch a youth basketball game, one in five on the team is there because of help. One in five at little kid swimming lessons. One in five seniors has a place to go to be active and healthy and not alone. That’s a big deal to us. All means all.
So how do we help you get that final 30 percent? There is a link on the website where it’s easy to donate. Mail a check to the Y at 1611 Casper Mountain Road. Call me at 234-9187 and I’ll talk you through it. We have a good plan in order to fulfill the money we need to raise, but every donation helps get us to that goal. Lots of people don’t understand why we’re a nonprofit, and it’s simply because we don’t turn anyone away —ever.
Tell us everything that Phase 2 includes. A family swimming pool, a lap pool, hot tub, family locker rooms, youth adventure zone, community activity studio, birthday party/training room and a pool viewing area. Phase 1 has a beautiful community room and it’s full from the time seniors have coffee and visit in the morning until middle school kids come every afternoon right after school. The pools are going to be great, but this is much needed space that’s not in a pool as well.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!