Chattin' with Sal: New pools coming to YMCA

You mention that this is a great boost to the local economy in these difficult times. Explain that. We are injecting $10 million into our economy right now. Local subcontractors have been hired, the same ones who built Phase 1 for us three years ago. That money, those wages, go straight back into the Casper economy. Local jobs will number 120 to 150 during the project.

Tell us the importance of the Y in our community. I could talk about this all day. The Y isn’t just a gym. Now more than ever, it’s important to provide a place for a healthy lifestyle for all. At the YMCA, all means all. Nobody is turned away based on ability to pay for a membership or programming. One in five Y members are provided financial assistance. If you watch a youth basketball game, one in five on the team is there because of help. One in five at little kid swimming lessons. One in five seniors has a place to go to be active and healthy and not alone. That’s a big deal to us. All means all.