Chattin' with Sal: State's outstanding librarian is Casper's Saldivar

How are your regular patrons dealing with the loss of the gathering place that the library provides? I do think there is a strong need and loss of community with the patrons coming back. We had a lot of programs that had core groups of people who haven't been able to see each other in their normal settings. The genealogical group and the historical society come to mind, and book discussion groups. It's unfortunate to see. We are looking at ways to reintroduce some of our programs. We have take and make kits for all levels so they are still able to express their creative sides. We are hoping for the day when we can see each other in person, soon maybe. The new kits are available once a week for children, every other week for teens and once a month for adults.