Chattin' with Sal: State's outstanding librarian is Casper's Saldivar

Conrrado Saldivar, 29, was born and raised in Casper, graduated from Kelly Walsh High School in 2009 and earned a bachelor of arts degree in anthropology and Spanish from the University of Wyoming in 2013. He is the adult services specialist at Natrona County Library and was named Wyoming's Outstanding Librarian of the Year earlier this month by the Wyoming Library Association.
We chatted with him to learn about a career path that is often not sought after by men and how he came to win the award.
Tell us about yourself. My parents are from Mexico but I was born and raised here in Casper. I initially went to college to do chemical engineering but that didn't do it for me. I chose anthropology because I liked the ability to learn how to see a culture and its peoples as a whole instead of in scientific terms. I grew up speaking Spanish at home, but I needed a lot more help with spelling and grammar and needing to better educate myself, so that's why I added Spanish.
So you graduate and then come back home to work at a library. How did that happen? I was about to move out of Wyoming, I was going to be one of those young people fleeing. A former music teacher of mine posted this job opening on Facebook. It was heavily focused on customer service, technology skills and being able to adjust to situations. And then there was a line that said, "Spanish speakers are encouraged to apply."
How do you see libraries in these times of technology and instant information? First and foremost, it's one of the structures that still holds up society. It's completely free for anyone who wants to exist in a space. We foster communities and really do our best to see any needs that are missing and meet those needs.
Tell folks about the Creation Station and how important that was at the onset of COVID. The Creation Station was opened in June 2018. We formerly kind of managed it more as everyone specializes in a specific machine, whether it was the 3D printer or the Carvey CNC (computer numerical control) machine. We hosted a lot of workshops and introductions to the machines and helped our patrons make their projects come to life.
At the onset of COVID, one of our library board members received emails from the Wyoming Technology Coronavirus Coalition, looking for idling 3D printers around the state as places were shutting down. We were shut down by then and almost within an hour or two of getting that email, we joined the coalition to help them in any way we could.
Your efforts were a big part of your award nomination. Tell our readers about it. We produced face shields and masks for Natrona County and Wyoming health care workers using the 3D printer, Cricut maker and sewing machines. (Saldivar himself produced 120 face shield parts that went to several Casper locations, including the Wyoming Medical Center, Central Wyoming Counseling Center and the Child Development Center. He also organized a medical supplies donation drive in early April to collect personal protective equipment from the community.)
How are your regular patrons dealing with the loss of the gathering place that the library provides? I do think there is a strong need and loss of community with the patrons coming back. We had a lot of programs that had core groups of people who haven't been able to see each other in their normal settings. The genealogical group and the historical society come to mind, and book discussion groups. It's unfortunate to see. We are looking at ways to reintroduce some of our programs. We have take and make kits for all levels so they are still able to express their creative sides. We are hoping for the day when we can see each other in person, soon maybe. The new kits are available once a week for children, every other week for teens and once a month for adults.
People hate talking about awards, but what does this award mean to you? I think it definitely says that individuals all over Wyoming are able to see what Natrona County is doing for the library profession. It shows how important having a great system of coworkers and supervisors can be. A lot of this is definitely what I've learned from supervisors. I'm also working on my master's program right now (MLIS) and they have all been super understanding. It's a very humbling experience to receive this.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!