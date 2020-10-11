 Skip to main content
Cheyenne announces Youth of Year Oct. 13
Cheyenne announces Youth of Year Oct. 13

The Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne will hold its 2020 Cheyenne Youth of the Year announcement at 5:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 13, in the Spradley Barr Motors showroom.

The youth of the year program aims to foster a new generation of leaders through communication, goal-setting and teamwork. Within the competition, participants write an essay, answer interview questions and give a speech, which are all evaluated by a panel of judges from the Cheyenne community. The contestants will give their speeches again at the celebration.

The event is free and open to the public. The club will be respecting all social distancing guidelines and masks are highly encouraged.

This is a wonderful opportunity to recognize the dedication and accomplishments of all contestants, as well as celebrate the winner as they move on to compete for Wyoming youth of the year. The title of youth of the year is the highest honor a club member can receive and the winner will serve as a role model, leader and advocate for the community.

