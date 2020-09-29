Cheyenne Fright Night Film Fest starts Friday

The Cheyenne Civic Center hosts the Fright Night Film Fest through October. Tickets are $8 and shows start at 8:30 p.m., except for Hocus Pocus, which begins at 2:30 p.m. Advanced tickets are preferred but day of show box office is available.
The schedule is: Friday, Psycho; October 9, Scream; October 10, Beetlejuice; October 23, The Exorcist; October 24, The Addams Family (1991); October 30, American Werewolf in London; October 31, Hocus Pocus (afternoon); October 31, The Bride of Frankenstein (evening).
For more information, call (307) 773-1063.
