Cheyenne group hosts used book sale

Delta Kappa Gamma, an international society of educators, will collect used books in Cheyenne beginning February 2 through March 2 for their 37th annual used book sale.

Collection will be in Albertsons at 5800 Yellowstone Road, and at 3355 East Pershing; Safeway at 700 South Greeley Highway; Natural Grocers, 5116 Frontier Mall Drive; Gold’s Gym, 1616 East Pershing; and the YMCA, 1426 East Lincolnway. Please note that there will be no collections at King Soopers. If you are unable to deliver books, have a large quantity and live within a 10-mile radius, call 369-2940 or 637-5347 for an appointment.

If you wish, and are able, you are welcome to bring books directly to the Big Lots site on Sundays and Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m.

Books on CD, DVDs, games and puzzles are appreciated. Old texts, condensed books and encyclopedias do not sell. Please recycle them elsewhere.

The book sale is Saturday, March 7, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, March 8, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the former Big Lots in Cheyenne Plaza, 3741 Lincolnway (next to Sportsman’s Warehouse).

