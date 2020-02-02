You are the owner of this article.
Cheyenne group hosts used book sale
Cheyenne group hosts used book sale

Delta Kappa Gamma, an international society of educators, will collect used books in Cheyenne beginning February 2 through March 2 for their 37th annual used book sale.

Collection will be in Albertsons at 5800 Yellowstone Road, and at 3355 East Pershing; Safeway at 700 South Greeley Highway; Natural Grocers, 5116 Frontier Mall Drive; Gold’s Gym, 1616 East Pershing; and the YMCA, 1426 East Lincolnway. Please note that there will be no collections at King Soopers. If you are unable to deliver books, have a large quantity and live within a 10-mile radius, call 369-2940 or 637-5347 for an appointment.

If you wish, and are able, you are welcome to bring books directly to the Big Lots site on Sundays and Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m.

Books on CD, DVDs, games and puzzles are appreciated. Old texts, condensed books and encyclopedias do not sell. Please recycle them elsewhere.

The book sale is Saturday, March 7, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, March 8, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the former Big Lots in Cheyenne Plaza, 3741 Lincolnway (next to Sportsman’s Warehouse).

