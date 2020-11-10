Cheyenne symphony in concert Nov. 14

The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra presents "Witty Winds & Boisterous Brass," with performances at 2 p.m., and 7:30 p.m., on Nov. 14 at the Cheyenne Civic Center. Social distancing measures will be in place and patrons will be required to wear masks, in compliance with the Laramie County mask mandate. The concerts are performed without intermission and last about 90 minutes. The 7:30 p.m., performance will also be live streamed for those who prefer to watch from the comfort of home.

For the second Masterpiece concert of the season, the woodwinds, brass and percussion sections will be featured exclusively.

Because the orchestra needs to be socially distanced on stage, CSO has programmed concerts with smaller orchestras this year.

"Yet the pandemic is a great excuse and reason to focus on the wide, varied repertoire for winds, brass and percussion," said William Intriligator, CSO music director and conductor. "For example, the pieces in these concerts represent music from the 1500's through the 2000,'s and from composers of wide styles and nationalities."

Among the pieces in the concert are Copland's "Fanfare for the Common Man," which speaks to strength, perseverance and determination in these troubling times