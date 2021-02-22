Cheyenne symphony in concert Saturday

Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra continues its 2020-21 season with Capricious Classics on Saturday, with performances at 2 p.m., and 7:30 p.m., at the Cheyenne Civic Center. Social distancing measures will be in place and patrons will be required to wear masks, in compliance with the Laramie County mask mandate. The concerts will be performed without intermission and will last about 90 minutex. The 7:30 p.m., performance will also be live streamed for those who prefer to watch from the comfort of home.

The concert includes Jessie Montgomery's "Starburst," for string orchestra. The piece was also selected as the inspiration for the CSO's annual Art in Music program. Hundreds of 7th to 12th grade art students have listened to "Starburst," and brought the piece to life through their artwork. Patrons will have the opportunity to enjoy the students' art through a digital slideshow projected on the stage before the concert. Patrons will again watch a slideshow of the winning submissions as the orchestra performs the piece.

The concert will also feature an audience favorite, "Symphony No. 40," by Mozart.

Finally, CSO will perform music by one of Mozart's contemporaries, Franz Krommer.

Tickets are on sale from $12 to $47 by calling 307-778-8561 or visiting cheyennesymphony.org.

