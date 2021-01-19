Cheyenne Symphony in-person Jan. 23

The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra performs "Riveting Rhapsodies," on Jan. 23, at the Cheyenne Civic Center with performances at 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Social distancing measures will be in place and patrons will be required to wear masks, in compliance with the Laramie County mask mandate. The concerts will be performed without intermission and last about 90 minutes. The 7:30 p.m., performance will also be livestreamed for those who prefer to watch from the comfort of home.

The January Masterpiece program will feature The Helios Piano Trio performing Beethoven's rarely heard "Triple Concerto," for solo violin, solo cello, solo piano and orchestra. The Helios Piano Trio is on the music faculty at the University of Wyoming and the cellist is principal cello of the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra, Beth Vanderbough. The violinist is her husband, John Fadial, who will also serve as guest concertmaster. Chi-Chen Wu is the pianist. The concerto exemplifies the theme of togetherness and being connected as the three soloists play together and take turns passing off melodies.

The program also includes Mary Watkins' "Soul of Remembrance," and Samuel Barber's "Adagio for Strings." The concert concludes with Ravel's "Mother Goose Suite."