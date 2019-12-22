You are the owner of this article.
Christmas at St. Mark's
Christmas at St. Mark's

The Feast of Nativity will be celebrated at two Services on Christmas Eve, December 24, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church at Seventh and Wolcott.

The first service at 4 p.m. will include a pageant. The second service at 9 p.m. will also include a Festival Celebration of the Holy Eucharist as will the 4 p.m. service.

On Christmas Day, Morning Prayer will be held at 10 a.m.

On December 29, at 10 a.m. there will be a Festival of Lessons and Carols.

For further information, call the church office at 234-0831.

