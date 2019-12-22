You are the owner of this article.
Christmas Eve at OSL
Christmas Eve at OSL

Christ is born! All are welcome on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, December 24, for joyous worship with candlelight, special music and Holy Communion at Our Saviour's Lutheran, 318 E. 6th St. 5 p.m. worship with children and families in mind; 7:30 p.m. mid-evening worship; 11 p.m. a special late-night worship.

