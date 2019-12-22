Christmas Eve at OSL

-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Christ is born! All are welcome on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, December 24, for joyous worship with candlelight, special music and Holy Communion at Our Saviour's Lutheran, 318 E. 6th St. 5 p.m. worship with children and families in mind; 7:30 p.m. mid-evening worship; 11 p.m. a special late-night worship.
Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.
Sign up now for our Breaking News email!
Sally Ann Shurmur
Community News Editor
Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.