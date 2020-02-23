Church is moving

-
First Baptist Church of Casper is moving. After more than 100 years, the church will move to what was formerly the First Presbyterian Church at 804 S. Wolcott. The church name will change to City Park Church. Services begin in the new location on February 23 at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.
