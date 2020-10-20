Civic center shows Tim Burton movie

The Cheyenne Civic Center is showing “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas,” at 2:30 p.m., on November 1, and patrons are strongly encouraged to wear Halloween costumes to the event. Admission is $5.
The movie is “an emotionally resonant parallel between what our community is experiencing in 2020 and the simplistic everyday joy we are so desperately longing for,” according to a release. “If we’ve learned anything from the Pumpkin King, it’s how to find meaning in our life again as a lonely Jack Skellington loses his way and conspires to take over Christmastown.”
The venue is planning interactively terrifying Christmas festivities throughout the film. Tickets are available at CheyenneEvents.Org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!