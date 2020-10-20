Civic center shows Tim Burton movie

The Cheyenne Civic Center is showing “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas,” at 2:30 p.m., on November 1, and patrons are strongly encouraged to wear Halloween costumes to the event. Admission is $5.

The movie is “an emotionally resonant parallel between what our community is experiencing in 2020 and the simplistic everyday joy we are so desperately longing for,” according to a release. “If we’ve learned anything from the Pumpkin King, it’s how to find meaning in our life again as a lonely Jack Skellington loses his way and conspires to take over Christmastown.”