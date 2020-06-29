The Oil Capitol Auto Club is a group of car hobbyists. There are members in all age groups with cars from the early 1900's to current models. Members are car enthusiasts who restore, rebuild, repair, modify and drive their vehicles. Club members do not condone racing, burn outs, reckless or offensive driving habits on any public roadway. Club cruises, which are not on Saturdays, consist of anywhere from 10 to 30 cars on a usual night. The group takes historical cruises, scenic cruises, neighborhood cruises and just plain cruises driving around. If you see a bunch of cars coming down the street on an off-cruise night, wave and smile knowing that members are having fun. Most of them will probably smile back and wave.