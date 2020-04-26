'Code of the West' guides essayists

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Natrona County High School student’s letter to her late father, who was gunned down six years ago, earns her the top prize at the American Dream Essay Contest. Nyara Douglas receives a total of $5,300 for her essay titled “Letter of Truth.” Her writing tells of how she is healing by “Doing What Needs to Be Done,” that is forgiving her father following his death. Douglas’ essay was chosen as the winning entry out of more than 800 essays submitted for the statewide competition.

A tie for second place will give Dalton Peterson from Encampment and Tanner Stott from Worland each $3,300. Jolie Shahan from Wyoming Virtual Academy wins $2,300 for her third-place essay. New for this year is the addition of two honorable mention essays that go to Ryan McNiven from Burlington High School and Lindsey Holiday from Ten Sleep School. Each will receive $1,300 in prize money.

The American Dream Essay Contest is centered on bestselling author Jim Owen’s Ten Principles to Live By, as highlighted in his book “Cowboy Ethics.” Every high school and home school student in grades 9-12 is invited to participate by reflecting on the ten principles and writing an essay based on their own personal beliefs or guiding forces.