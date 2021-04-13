Community foundation awards grants

Continuing its mission of building a better Wyoming, the Wyoming Community Foundation has distributed $766,265 to organizations and projects across the state for its most recent round of grant-making.

The Wyoming Community Foundation works to connect people who care with causes that matter. In the mos recent round of grant making, the foundation granted awards to nearly 100 organizations. Projects ranged from a STEM Summer Program for K-6 students to a program to help single mothers in Gillette during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Casper Area Local Board awarded $220,000 to causes that serve the community. One is Wyoming Food for Thought Project, which creates sustainable solutions to food scarcity and hunger in Wyoming. Other grantees include Interfaith of Natrona County, the Casper Children’s Chorale, and the Wyoming Rescue Mission.

"It is always gratifying to see the work that Wyoming nonprofits are doing to build stronger communities," said director of donor relations, Vickery Fales Hall. "We are honored to play a role in supporting their efforts."

The funds that support these projects rely on support from donors from across the state. Funds are held by the foundation and invested, ensuring ongoing returns to support charitable causes in the long term.