Cookin' with Sal: After-school treats

Kids are back in school and parents are easing into their school year routines.
Whether kids come home to parents or a babysitter or an older sibling is in charge, every kid in the history of the world is hungry right after school.
I have always thought that every kitchen should smell like fresh-baked brownies in the afternoon.
If that is not always possible, at least leave a plate of something covered up on the counter with a note that says, “Hope you had a great day. See you soon.”
At my house, as the kids grew up, Hot Pockets cellophane wrappers littered the kitchen and never made it to the garbage can. I could tell how many kids had been there by how many Hot Pockets were gone from the jumbo, big-box store size container in the freezer.
Here’s hoping your herd is staying healthy and that the stress of the new year is not too big a burden.
For after school snacks, quick and other, you may want to try these.
Snicker Cookies
1 tube refrigerated chocolate chip cookie dough
24 miniature Snickers candy bars
Preheat oven to 350. Cut the dough into 1/4-inch thick slices. Place a candy bar on each slice and wrap dough around it. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake until lightly browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove to wire rack to cool. Makes 2 dozen.
Peanut Butter Cookie Cups
1 package (17-1/2 ounce) peanut butter cookie mix
36 miniature peanut butter cups, unwrapped
Preheat oven to 350. Prepare cookie mix according to package directions. Roll dough into 1-inch balls. Place balls in greased miniature muffin cups. Press dough evenly onto bottom and up sides of each cup.
Bake 11 to 13 minutes or until set. Immediately place a peanut butter cup in each cup; press down gently. Cool for 10 minutes; carefully remove from pans.
Note: Substitute 2-1/4 cups of any peanut butter cookie dough for the prepared mix.
Makes 3 dozen.
(Recipes from “Most Requested Recipes 2020”)
Touchdown Brownies
1-1/2 sticks unsalted butter
2-1/4 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips, divided three ways
1-3/4 cups sugar
4 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup plus 2 tablespoons (for high altitude) all-purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
1-1/4 cups caramel bits (round pellets, not square individually wrapped), divide
1 cup crushed pretzels
3/4 cup chopped pecans, divided
1 (12-15 ounce) jar caramel ice cream topping
35 to 40 mini pretzels (football-shaped if you can find them), for decorating
Preheat oven to 350. Line 9- by 13-inch baking dish with parchment paper and lightly grease with nonstick cooking spray.
In a large microwavable bowl, melt the butter and 1 cup chocolate chips in 30-second intervals until completely melted, about 2 minutes. Stir in the sugar, then the eggs, one at a time, until well combined. Stir in the vanilla. Add the flour and salt and stir just until combined. Stir in 1 cup caramel bits, crushed pretzels, 1 cup chocolate chips and 1/2 cup chopped pecans. Spread batter evenly into prepared baking dish.
Bake for 45 to 50 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Place on a wire rack and spread caramel sauce evenly over hot brownies. Place pretzels evenly over caramel and sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup of chocolate chips, caramel bits and chopped pecans.
Place brownies in the refrigerator for at least an hour and the caramel will set. Otherwise, serve warm or at room temperature for a gooey caramel topping. Lift brownies out of dish with parchment paper. Cut into squares.
(Adapted by Sal from thebakermama.com)
