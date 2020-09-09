Cookin' with Sal: After-school treats

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kids are back in school and parents are easing into their school year routines.

Whether kids come home to parents or a babysitter or an older sibling is in charge, every kid in the history of the world is hungry right after school.

I have always thought that every kitchen should smell like fresh-baked brownies in the afternoon.

If that is not always possible, at least leave a plate of something covered up on the counter with a note that says, “Hope you had a great day. See you soon.”

At my house, as the kids grew up, Hot Pockets cellophane wrappers littered the kitchen and never made it to the garbage can. I could tell how many kids had been there by how many Hot Pockets were gone from the jumbo, big-box store size container in the freezer.

Here’s hoping your herd is staying healthy and that the stress of the new year is not too big a burden.

For after school snacks, quick and other, you may want to try these.

Snicker Cookies

1 tube refrigerated chocolate chip cookie dough

24 miniature Snickers candy bars