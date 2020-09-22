Cookin' with Sal: Apple goodness

This is the week I make a spice cake with caramel frosting. It’s the 19th time I’ve made it and it makes me very happy.
I cheat and use a boxed spice cake mix, because why wouldn’t I? But I add chopped apples, raisins and nuts so it is three times more delicious. The recipe below is similar, minus the raisins, and is from scratch. Choose whichever way works the best for you and I will never tell.
And the caramel frosting is from scratch, because I can still taste a yellow layer cake with caramel frosting that my Nana used to buy for our visits to Detroit. It was the best frosting I have ever had, and I have tried to replicate that with the homemade frosting that I make every late September.
Constant Readers know that I am always trying new recipes and sharing the ones that I like. I made one last weekend that was not as I had hoped, so I will not be sharing it here. Just know that if you see Apple Crisp Cake on social media, I’d pass it right on by.
Here are a couple of apple recipes that are worth trying — one for a big ol’ luscious dessert and one for a delightfully crisp slaw with a hint of apple.
Instead of mourning what is lost this fall, and the list is long, let’s try focusing on home cooked meals, walks without bugs and more time to spruce up the homestead.
Apple Spice Cake with Brown Sugar Frosting
4 medium Honeycrisp apples, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces (about 1-1/2 pounds)
2 cups sugar
1/2 cup canola oil
2 large eggs, room temperature
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup buttermilk
1-1/2 cups chopped walnuts, toasted
Frosting:
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup butter, softened
1 cup confectioners’ sugar
1 cup packed brown sugar
1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
1-1/2 cups chopped walnuts, toasted
Preheat oven to 350. Line the bottoms of 2 greased 9-inch round baking pans with parchment; grease paper.
Place apples in a food processor; pulse until finely chopped. In a large bowl, beat sugar, oil, eggs and vanilla until well blended. In another bowl, whisk flour, pie spice, baking powder and salt; gradually beat into sugar mixture alternately with buttermilk. Stir in apples and walnuts.
Transfer to prepared pans. Bake until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 35 to 40 minutes. Cool in pans for 10 minutes before removing to wire racks; remove paper. Cool completely.
In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, butter, sugars, vanilla and pie spice until smooth. Spread frosting between layers and over top and sides of cake. Gently press walnuts into frosting on top of cake. Refrigerate leftovers. Serves 16.
Apple Walnut Slaw
3/4 cup mayonnaise
3/4 cup buttermilk
4 to 5 tablespoons sugar
4-1/2 teaspoons lemon juice
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon pepper
6 cups shredded cabbage (about 1 small head)
1-1/2 cups shredded carrots (2 to 3 medium carrots)
1/3 cup finely chopped red onion
1 cup coarsely chopped walnuts, toasted
3/4 cup raisins
2 medium apples, chopped
Whisk together the first six ingredients. In a large bowl, combine vegetables, walnuts and raisins; toss with dressing. Fold in apples. Refrigerate, covered, until serving.
Note: To toast nuts, bake in a shallow pan in a 350-degree oven for 5 to 10 minutes or cook in a skillet over low heat until lightly browned, stirring occasionally. Serves 12.
(Recipes courtesy “Most Requsted Recipes 2020”)
