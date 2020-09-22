Cookin' with Sal: Apple goodness

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is the week I make a spice cake with caramel frosting. It’s the 19th time I’ve made it and it makes me very happy.

I cheat and use a boxed spice cake mix, because why wouldn’t I? But I add chopped apples, raisins and nuts so it is three times more delicious. The recipe below is similar, minus the raisins, and is from scratch. Choose whichever way works the best for you and I will never tell.

And the caramel frosting is from scratch, because I can still taste a yellow layer cake with caramel frosting that my Nana used to buy for our visits to Detroit. It was the best frosting I have ever had, and I have tried to replicate that with the homemade frosting that I make every late September.

Constant Readers know that I am always trying new recipes and sharing the ones that I like. I made one last weekend that was not as I had hoped, so I will not be sharing it here. Just know that if you see Apple Crisp Cake on social media, I’d pass it right on by.

Here are a couple of apple recipes that are worth trying — one for a big ol’ luscious dessert and one for a delightfully crisp slaw with a hint of apple.