Cookin' with Sal: Burger and brat (soup)

After nine days on the road, it's hard to remember what happened when, but I always remember the food.

Two of the best tasting meals were from unexpected sources -- a walk-up deli at a casino and a chain burger restaurant.

The deli featured a grilled, foot-long hot dog that was split down the middle, grilled to perfection and served on a toasty roll. After traveling and missing breakfast and lunch, it was the perfect mid-afternoon choice.

At the burger place, I went with a "Wisconsin butter burger," and was not disappointed.

We had a couple of very high-end for us dinners that were over the top delicious, but these quick, relatively inexpensive kinds of meals made up the bulk of this or any trip.

As we roll into June with way above average temperatures and kids still in school (ugh!), dinner in the backyard wading pool doesn't sound half bad.

Here are a couple of recipes you might want to try.

Wisconsin Butter-basted Burgers