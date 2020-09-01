Cookin' with Sal: Easy weeknight suppers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Now that school is back in session for most and sports practices are as well, life goes from safe at home to full throttle in nothing flat.

What to make for dinner when kids get home from practice at 7:30 at night is not a fun question to ponder.

Slow cooker to the rescue. Yes, I know most of you by now have mastered the Instant Pot, and that’s great for you.

Mine, however, remains on the shelf, used twice in two years. While everyone else was making sourdough bread during the safe at home stage, I worked every day and read in my spare time.

Alas, I will not share Instant Pot recipes this week because I haven’t tried them myself — yet. Don’t give up on me, however, because I’m faced with a whole fall of nothing to do on Saturdays. So you never know.

Here are a couple of great slow cooker recipes — one vegetarian and one with inexpensive top round steak. For those of you lucky enough to have hunters in your house, the swiss steak is also wonderful with deer or elk meat.

Here’s to the school year — no matter what form it takes.

Vegetarian Tortilla Lasagna