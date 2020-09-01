Cookin' with Sal: Easy weeknight suppers

Now that school is back in session for most and sports practices are as well, life goes from safe at home to full throttle in nothing flat.
What to make for dinner when kids get home from practice at 7:30 at night is not a fun question to ponder.
Slow cooker to the rescue. Yes, I know most of you by now have mastered the Instant Pot, and that’s great for you.
Mine, however, remains on the shelf, used twice in two years. While everyone else was making sourdough bread during the safe at home stage, I worked every day and read in my spare time.
Alas, I will not share Instant Pot recipes this week because I haven’t tried them myself — yet. Don’t give up on me, however, because I’m faced with a whole fall of nothing to do on Saturdays. So you never know.
Here are a couple of great slow cooker recipes — one vegetarian and one with inexpensive top round steak. For those of you lucky enough to have hunters in your house, the swiss steak is also wonderful with deer or elk meat.
Here’s to the school year — no matter what form it takes.
Vegetarian Tortilla Lasagna
- 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes with basil, oregano and garlic
- 1 cup chunky salsa
- 1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 2 cans (15-1/2 ounces each) hominy, rinsed and drained
- 1 can (15 ounces) no-salt-added black beans, rinsed and drained
- 3 flour tortillas (10 inches)
- 2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese
- 1/4 cup sliced ripe olives
Cut three 25- by 3-inch strips of heavy-duty foil; crisscross so they resemble spokes of a wheel. Place strips on the bottom and up the sides of a round 5-quart slow cooker. Coat strips with cooking spray.
In a large bowl, combine the tomatoes, salsa, tomato paste and cumin. Stir in hominy and beans. Place 1 tortilla on the bottom of slow cooker. Top with a third of the hominy mixture and cheese. Repeat layers twice. Sprinkle with olives. Cover and cook on low for 3-3 1/2 hours or until heated through.
Using foil strips as handles, remove the lasagna to a platter. Let stand for 5 minutes before cutting into wedges. Serves 8.
Slow Cooker Swiss Steak
- 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 2 to 2-1/2 pounds boneless beef top round steak
- 1 to 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 can (10-3/4 ounce) condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted
- 1-1/3 cups water
- 1 cup sliced celery, optional
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 1 to 3 teaspoons beef bouillon granules
- 1/2 teaspoon minced garlic
Mashed potatoes or noodles for serving
In a shallow bowl, combine the flour, pepper and salt. Cut steak into 6 serving-size pieces; dredge in flour mixture.
In a large skillet, brown the steak in butter. Transfer to a 3-quart slow cooker. Combine the remaining ingredients; pour over steak. Cover and cook on low for 8 to 9 hours or until the meat is tender. Serves 6. Serve over mashed potatoes or noodles.
(Recipes courtesy of “Most Requested Recipes 2020”)
