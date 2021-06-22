Cookin' with Sal: My life in frozen dessert

By now, I suspect the word is out that I will retire the day before my birthday, which is now about three weeks away.
The decision has not at all been sudden, and I am thrilled at the prospect of sleeping without an alarm, staying home when the roads are gross and reacquainting myself with my mom and other far-flung family.
So it’s no secret that lemon is top on my favorite flavor profile list, and that I have long considered ice cream and mashed potatoes their own food groups.
Add the lemon and the ice cream and my love of Italian food and I am delighted to bring you these three frozen lovelies for when the temperatures are brutal and you just want something splendid.
Enjoy!
Lemonade Dessert
- 1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 3/4 cup packed brown sugar
- 3/4 cup cold butter, cubed
- 3/4 cup chopped pecans
- 1/2 gallon vanilla ice cream, softened
- 1 can (12 ounces) frozen lemonade concentrate, thawed
Preheat oven to 375. In a small bowl, combine flour and brown sugar; cut in butter until crumbly. Stir in pecans. Spread in a single layer into a greased 15 by-10 inch baking pan.
Bake 9 to 12 minutes or until golden brown, stirring once. Cool on a wire rack 10 minutes.
In a large bowl, beat ice cream and lemonade until blended. Sprinkle half of the crumbles into a greased 13 by-9 inch dish. Spread with ice cream mixture; sprinkle with remaining crumbles. Cover and freeze overnight. Remove dessert from the freezer 15 minutes before serving. Makes 12 to 15 servings.
Frozen Tiramisu
- 1/4 cup strong brewed coffee
- 4 teaspoons rum
- 1 package (3 ounces) soft ladyfingers, split
- 2 quarts coffee ice cream, softened
- 2 ounces bittersweet chocolate, grated
- 1 carton (8 ounces) mascarpone cheese
- 3 tablespoons coffee liqueur
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- Additional bittersweet chocolate, grated
Line a 9 by-5 inch loaf pan with plastic wrap, letting edges hang over sides; set aside. In a small bowl, combine coffee and rum; brush over the ladyfingers. Arrange ladyfingers over bottom and around sides of prepared pan, rounded sides out.
In a large bowl, combine ice cream and chocolate; spread into pan. Freeze overnight or until firm.
For sauce, in a small bowl, combine cheese, liqueur and sugar. Stir in cream until smooth.
To serve, unmold dessert, using ends of plastic wrap to lift from pan. Remove plastic. Cut into slices. Serve with mascarpone sauce and garnish with additional grated chocolate. Serves 12.
(Recipes courtesy of “Taste of Home Frosty Treats and More”)
Cannoli Ice Cream
- 16 ounces granulated sugar
- 8 large egg yolks
- 2 cups milk
- Pinch salt
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 16 ounces ricotta cheese
- 4 ounces broken cannoli shells or sugar ice cream cones
- 1 ounce chocolate chips, coarsely chopped
- Grated zest from 1 orange
Fill large bowl with ice water; place slightly smaller bowl over ice water and set aside. Heat water for double boiler to a simmer.
In top of double boiler, add sugar, egg yolks, milk and salt; stir with whisk until smooth. Place sugar mixture over simmering water and heat slowly but do not boil, stirring constantly with wooden spoon. Boiling will scramble egg yolks. Cook just until mixture coats spoon. If you draw your finger through custard on back of spoon, it should cut a distinct path and liquid will not fill inside the line.
Pour custard into bowl and set over ice water. Add heavy cream and stir until well blended. Place plastic wrap directly onto custard surface to prevent skin from forming. Refrigerate at least 2 hours or up to overnight.
Stir cinnamon and vanilla into custard, then add ricotta and stir until well combined. Freeze in ice cream maker as manufacturer directs, adding cannoli pieces, chocolate and orange zest about 1 minute before ice cream is ready. If ice cream is too soft to serve immediately, transfer to bowl or airtight plastic container; cover and freeze at least 30 minutes or until firm. Cover and freeze up to 3 days if there are leftovers.