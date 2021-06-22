Cookin' with Sal: My life in frozen dessert

By now, I suspect the word is out that I will retire the day before my birthday, which is now about three weeks away.

The decision has not at all been sudden, and I am thrilled at the prospect of sleeping without an alarm, staying home when the roads are gross and reacquainting myself with my mom and other far-flung family.

So it’s no secret that lemon is top on my favorite flavor profile list, and that I have long considered ice cream and mashed potatoes their own food groups.

Add the lemon and the ice cream and my love of Italian food and I am delighted to bring you these three frozen lovelies for when the temperatures are brutal and you just want something splendid.

Enjoy!

Lemonade Dessert

1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 cup packed brown sugar

3/4 cup cold butter, cubed

3/4 cup chopped pecans

1/2 gallon vanilla ice cream, softened

1 can (12 ounces) frozen lemonade concentrate, thawed

Preheat oven to 375. In a small bowl, combine flour and brown sugar; cut in butter until crumbly. Stir in pecans. Spread in a single layer into a greased 15 by-10 inch baking pan.