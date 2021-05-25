Cookin' with Sal: Sides for the weekend

The first three-day weekend of the summer is upon us, and with it the chance to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom, some relaxation, and good food.

I had to giggle when a friend asked recently about favorite hiking trails/activities at a favorite spot near here and my very public response listed a restaurant, because, as I noted, “eating is an activity.”

So whether you run or count steps or attend a somber Memorial Day service, here are some sides you might want to try at some point. I am obsessed with strawberries in green salads, and think that any green salad is better with the addition of fruit. My favorite salad anywhere contains perfectly seasoned grilled shrimp and strawberries and happily can be found right here in Casper. It’s a must whenever that locale is chosen for date night.