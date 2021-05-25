Cookin' with Sal: Sides for the weekend

The first three-day weekend of the summer is upon us, and with it the chance to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom, some relaxation, and good food.
I had to giggle when a friend asked recently about favorite hiking trails/activities at a favorite spot near here and my very public response listed a restaurant, because, as I noted, “eating is an activity.”
So whether you run or count steps or attend a somber Memorial Day service, here are some sides you might want to try at some point. I am obsessed with strawberries in green salads, and think that any green salad is better with the addition of fruit. My favorite salad anywhere contains perfectly seasoned grilled shrimp and strawberries and happily can be found right here in Casper. It’s a must whenever that locale is chosen for date night.
Whatever your weekend plans, enjoy!
Mixed Green Salad with Berries
10 cups mixed greens lettuce
1/2 cup fresh strawberries, sliced
1/2 cup fresh blueberries
1/2 cup fresh raspberries
1/4 cup red onion, diced
1 sweet apple, chopped
1 cup candied pecans
1/3 cup feta cheese crumbles
Creamy Poppy Seed Dressing
:
5.3-ounce container strawberry yogurt
1/3 cup mayonnaise
1 small piece red onion
2 tablespoons milk
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon poppy seeds
Add all of the dressing ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth.
Taste. Add additional vinegar if you want it tangier, more sugar if you like it sweeter, or a dab more mayo and splash of milk if you want it creamier.
Stir in poppy seeds. Store dressing in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.
Make candied pecans.
Prepare, wash and dry berries, and chop the apple and onion. Add greens to a large mixing bowl. Add toppings (I like to set aside a spoonful of each topping to add at the end, for aesthetics.)
Toss the mixture in desired amount of dressing. Serve immediately. Serves 6.
(Recipe from tastesbetterfromscratch.com)
Candied Pecans
2 tablespoons salted butter
3 cups pecan halves
1/2 cup light brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon kosher salt or sea salt
1/4 cup water
1 teaspoon vanilla
Preheat oven to 350. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
In a large skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Add in the pecans and stir continuously for 3 minutes to lightly toast the pecans. Add in the brown sugar, and stir for an additional 2 minutes to melt the sugar. Stir in the cinnamon and salt, and add the water.
Cook, stir continuously, until the water is evaporated, 1 to 2 minutes. Add in the vanilla and stir to coat.
Remove from the heat and spread evenly on the baking sheet. Bake for 5 to 7 minutes, until fragrant and lightly crisp.
Remove from oven and allow to cool completely on the baking sheet. Store airtight at room temperature for up to 7 days.
(Recipe from cookiesandcups.com)
Banana Split Fluff
1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk
1 carton 12 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed
1 can (21 ounces) cherry pie filling
3 medium firm bananas, cut into chunks
1 can (8 ounces) crushed pineapple, drained
1/2 cup chopped nuts
In a large bowl, combine the milk and whipped topping until well blended. Fold in pie filling, bananas, pineapples and nuts. Serve as salad or dessert. Serves 10.
Grilled Banana Brownie Sundaes
2 medium bananas, unpeeled
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
3 tablespoons creamy peanut butter
8 prepared brownies (2 inches square)
4 cups vanilla ice cream
1/2 cup hot fudge ice cream topping, warmed
1/2 cup chopped salted peanuts
Cut unpeeled bananas crosswise in half, then lengthwise in half. Place quartered bananas on an oiled grill rack, cut side down. Grill, covered, over medium-high heat on each side until lightly browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Cool slightly.
In a small bowl, beat cream cheese, brown sugar and peanut butter until smooth.
To serve, remove bananas from peel; place over brownies. Top with the cream cheese mixture, ice cream, hot fudge topping and chopped peanuts. Makes 8 sundaes.
(Recipes from “Most Requested Recipes 2020”)
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.