Cookin' with Sal: Slow cooker to the rescue

Having your oven die when you are making dinner for company is not ideal.

Learning that said oven, at least 12 years old and probably much older, will cost $600 to repair is not ideal.

Ordering and paying in full for a new oven that won’t be here for six to nine weeks (immediately checks Thanksgiving on the calendar — 7½ weeks from purchase date!) is not ideal.

At least the stove top works.

And the silver lining is the last thing I made before it blew was a pan of brownies, so even if dinner wasn’t perfect, there were brownies for after.

And the millions of small appliances I’ve hoarded through the years — slow cookers times several, an air fryer and an instant pot — might actually get used in these many, many weeks ahead.

Here are some slow cooker recipes you might want to try. The best thing about slow cookers is you can make so much more in them than chili and soups. Here are a couple of examples.

Cider Pork Roast