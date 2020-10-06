Cookin' with Sal: Slow cooker to the rescue

Having your oven die when you are making dinner for company is not ideal.
Learning that said oven, at least 12 years old and probably much older, will cost $600 to repair is not ideal.
Ordering and paying in full for a new oven that won’t be here for six to nine weeks (immediately checks Thanksgiving on the calendar — 7½ weeks from purchase date!) is not ideal.
At least the stove top works.
And the silver lining is the last thing I made before it blew was a pan of brownies, so even if dinner wasn’t perfect, there were brownies for after.
And the millions of small appliances I’ve hoarded through the years — slow cookers times several, an air fryer and an instant pot — might actually get used in these many, many weeks ahead.
Here are some slow cooker recipes you might want to try. The best thing about slow cookers is you can make so much more in them than chili and soups. Here are a couple of examples.
Cider Pork Roast
- 1 boneless pork loin roast (2 pounds)
- 3/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 2 cups apple cider or unsweetened apple juice, divided
- 3 sprigs fresh rosemary
- 1/2 cup dried cherries
- 5 teaspoons cornstarch
Sprinkle pork with salt and pepper. In a nonstick skillet coated with nonstick cooking spray, brown pork for about 4 minutes on each side. Pour 1 cup apple cider in a 3-quart slow cooker. Place two sprigs rosemary in slow cooker; top with meat and remaining rosemary. Place cherries around roast. Cover and cook on low for 5 to 6 hours or until a meat thermometer reads 160.
Remove meat; keep warm. Strain cooking liquid; reserve liquid and transfer to a small saucepan. Stir in 3/4 cup cider; bring to a boil. Combnine cornstarch and remaining cider until smooth. Gradually whisk into cider mixture. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 1 to 2 minutes or until thickened. Serve with meat. Yield: 6 servings.
Scalloped Taters
- 1 package (2 pounds) frozen cubed hash brown potatoes
- 1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted
- 1-1/2 cups milk
- 1 cup (4 ounces) shredded cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon butter, melted, divided
- 1/4 cup dried minced onion
- 1/2 teaspoon milk
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
- 3/4 cup crushed cornflakes
In a large bowl, combine hash browns, soup, milk, cheese, 1/2 cup butter, onion, salt and pepper. Pour into a greased 5-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on low for 4-1/2 to 5 hours or until potatoes are tender.
Just before serving, combine the corn flake crumbs and remaining butter in a pie plate. Bake at 350 for 4 to 6 minutes or until golden brown. Stir the potatoes; sprinkle with crumb topping. Yield: 12 servings.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.
