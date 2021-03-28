 Skip to main content
Cornerstone Easter services
Cornerstone Easter services

All are invited to join us at Cornerstone Church, 4100 Casper Mountain Road to observe the death and celebrate the resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ. Palm Sunday services at our regular worship service times: Sunday, March 28, at 9 a.m., and 11 a.m. Children’s Sunday school and nursery are available at the 9 a.m. service only. Tune in for the Holy Week round table discussion with the Cornerstone staff Monday-Thursday, March 29-April 1. You can watch/listen on the Cornerstone app or the website, cornerstonefree.org. Different characters will be discussed each day, including Mary of Bethany, Judas, Peter, and Pilate. Good Friday Service on April 2 at 7 p.m. Communion will be observed. There will be a time of quiet reflection to close the service. Resurrection Sunday services on April 4 at 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m., and 11 a.m. Children’s Sunday school and nursery will be available at the 9:45 a.m. service only. All services will be available online at cornerstonefree.org. For more information, please visit our website or call the church office, 235.6363.

