Cornerstone offers online services
Cornerstone Church invites you to watch the online worship services at cornerstonefree.org. During this difficult time, they welcome you to join online and be encouraged! They are planning special Good Friday and Easter services which will most likely be online-only services. On Good Friday join to experience the last few hours of the Life of Jesus and what it meant for Him to die on the cross; service will be posted online by 4 p.m. on Friday, April 10. Celebrate His resurrection from the dead during our Easter Celebration Service. Worship services are posted on Saturdays by 4 p.m., so you can view them as your schedule allows. Previous sermons are also available for viewing. They are praying for the community, state, nation and the world during this global crisis. For more information, please go to cornerstonefree.org or call 235-6363.

