Counselors present awards

Kody Roper , M.Ed., LPC (CO & WY), NCC, EMDR, University of Wyoming counseling doctoral candidate, received the J.R. MacNeel Award, which is given in remembrance of Dr. MacNeel, the first Counselor Education Department Head at UW. It recognizes a Wyoming Dept. of Education or UW employee or graduate student. Roper served as WCA’s graduate student representative on the board in 2019-2020. His knowledge and skills with social media raised WCA to a new level of outreach and marketing.

Cori McAdams, NCC, a PPC from the Northern Arapaho nation and resident of Riverton, is recognized for outstanding contributions in the area of human rights. The Human Rights Award was originated by Dr. Dave Capuzzi, past president of AACD (ACA) in 1986, and past member of the University of Wyoming Counselor Education Department faculty.

Cori's story is one of courage and strength as she has continually fought for inclusion and diversity, according to fellow classmate and WCA President Shelly McAlpin. Cori “has been instrumental during COVID helping people receive mental health care at the Wind River Family and Community Health Care. The Northern Arapaho people were hit extremely hard during this COVID pandemic, and she has worked tirelessly, even through stay-at-home orders, to ensure people were receiving services, mental health related and beyond. The past several months have been incredibly challenging, especially for Tribal families faced with this virus. Cori advocates for social justice across the region and Wyoming by educating on the Northern Arapaho nation. Cori is very humble about her work, but it has a huge impact for us all.”