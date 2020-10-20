Counselors present awards

The Wyoming Counseling Association presented the following 2020 awards:
The Wyoming Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) was recognized for its efforts in promoting mental health services in Wyoming. The Garth Shanklin Exemplary Practices Award recognizes agencies and programs which best exemplify the mission of WCA.
AFSP Wyoming Chapter, based in Sheridan, advocates at the Wyoming Legislature for legislation which will benefit the citizens of our state. In 2019, the members successfully promoted a bill for Mental Health Parity in Wyoming. In 2020, they successfully advocated for a suicide prevention hotline in the state. WCA was honored to partner with AFSP Wyoming at State Capitol Days.
Bryon Lee, Laramie High School counselor, received the Bob Porter Service Award. This award is in memory of Robert Carroll Porter, who was a teacher, coach and secondary school counselor in Wyoming from 1946 to 1982, and for service to Wyoming youth at the junior or senior high school level.
Lee’s drive and determination to serve students and to create a culture of kindness and character at the high school is inspiring. He not only encourages students to make good decisions, he goes “out of his way to find opportunities throughout the community to engage and help motivate them,” according to his counseling intern and nominator Brittany Marlow.
Kody Roper, M.Ed., LPC (CO & WY), NCC, EMDR, University of Wyoming counseling doctoral candidate, received the J.R. MacNeel Award, which is given in remembrance of Dr. MacNeel, the first Counselor Education Department Head at UW. It recognizes a Wyoming Dept. of Education or UW employee or graduate student. Roper served as WCA’s graduate student representative on the board in 2019-2020. His knowledge and skills with social media raised WCA to a new level of outreach and marketing.
Cori McAdams, NCC, a PPC from the Northern Arapaho nation and resident of Riverton, is recognized for outstanding contributions in the area of human rights. The Human Rights Award was originated by Dr. Dave Capuzzi, past president of AACD (ACA) in 1986, and past member of the University of Wyoming Counselor Education Department faculty.
Cori's story is one of courage and strength as she has continually fought for inclusion and diversity, according to fellow classmate and WCA President Shelly McAlpin. Cori “has been instrumental during COVID helping people receive mental health care at the Wind River Family and Community Health Care. The Northern Arapaho people were hit extremely hard during this COVID pandemic, and she has worked tirelessly, even through stay-at-home orders, to ensure people were receiving services, mental health related and beyond. The past several months have been incredibly challenging, especially for Tribal families faced with this virus. Cori advocates for social justice across the region and Wyoming by educating on the Northern Arapaho nation. Cori is very humble about her work, but it has a huge impact for us all.”
Garth Shanklin of Cheyenne is the first recipient of the Teresa Wallace Lifetime Professional Service Award. This award is given in memory of Teresa Wallace, LPC, LMFT (1960-2019) who worked with youth, special populations, and college students for 32 years, retiring as director of counseling at Casper College. She is best known for her work with resilience and positivity. This award recognizes individuals with more than 20 years of service to the counseling profession and who held significant leadership roles in the profession, local community, and state.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!