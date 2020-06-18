Counties join to host Rock Springs fair

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The 2020 Sweetwater and Daggett County (Utah) Fair will run July 27 through August 1 and will focus on youth 4-H and FFA. Sweetwater Events Complex staff have been working with the Sweetwater County 4-H educator and Green River FFA teacher to finalize the fair schedule.

Larry Lloyd, executive director explained, “Our priority is ensuring that 4-H and FFA participants can complete their projects. The Sweetwater and Daggett County Fair will concentrate on 4-H and FFA participants, including those participating in static, small animals, horses and livestock.”

Sweetwater Events Complex staff, working closely with Sweetwater County 4-H and Green River FFA, have worked together to adjust the schedule of events to allow participants a time and place to showcase their projects. In addition, we are excited to announce that the fair will culminate with the Annual Youth Livestock Auction on Saturday, August 1 at 2 p.m., in the Indoor Arena.

The Sweetwater and Daggett County Fair will be a free event and the complex board and staff encourage everyone in the community to come out and support local youth participants. “These young people have put a tremendous amount of effort into their projects. Community members can enjoy the dog show, horse events, livestock shows and more,” said Lloyd.

For more information or for families wanting to reserve RV spaces for the week, please go to www.SweewaterEvents.com.

