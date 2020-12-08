 Skip to main content
CSO cancels holiday concert
Out of an abundance of caution, the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra board and staff have made the difficult decision to cancel the December 12 Holiday Magic performances, presented by HollyFrontier. With the recent new restrictions by the governor, as well as the rising number of COVID cases in the community and local hospital, CSO feels it is in the best interest of all involved to not proceed with the concert. The health and well-being of all CSO patrons, staff and musicians is a top priority. Those who have purchased a ticket to this concert may call 307-778-8561 to discuss ticket exchange or donation options.

Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.

