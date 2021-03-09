 Skip to main content
CSO gala goes virtual Saturday
The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra invites the community to attend the 62nd Annual Gala on Saturday, March 13, from 7 to 8 p.m.

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, the event will be held online, in a live virtual format. CSO music director and conductor William Intriligator will serve as the master of ceremonies for this important fundraiser.

“We need the community’s help, now more than ever,” said Maestro Intriligator. “Bringing people together for the healing power of live music has become even more essential in these trying times.” Musical entertainment will be provided throughout the event by Synesthesia.

The live auction includes an opportunity to conduct the Washington Post March by John Phillip Sousa at the Pops in the Park concert in June, a ski get away at Grand Targhee Resort, and a Coach luxury handbag.

The silent auction, wine raffle and paddle auctions will open on March 8 ahead of the live event. Silent auction items include jewelry, gourmet baskets, art and more. The wine raffle includes 23 wines hand-selected by a sommelier, and a paddle auction allows participants to support CSO programs at varying donation levels.

Registration for the event is free and attendees may RSVP by visiting www.cheyennesymphony.org.

