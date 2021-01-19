Dan Odell talks Facebook Live fundraiser for Iris Clubhouse

And who are the teams? This year we have Jonah Bank, JSor & Ben Winckler photographers, Mercer Family Resource Center, teachers from the school district, Townsquare Media, Self Help Center, Better Beauty Business and a mystery team.

Where will the teams be physically located? Here at our brand new to us clubhouse, 239 E. H St., socially distanced and wearing masks. We have professional videographers to do the broadcast so there won't be any hiccups with that part.

And people just tune in to watch from home? Yes, for the people who tune in, it will be just like watching a TV show, but you can bid through the chat bar and pay on the Iris Clubhouse website. All you need is access to the Internet. There are no tickets to buy or anything like that, no fee for a live stream, just log on at 6 p.m., to the Iris Clubhouse Facebook page or YouTube page. If you have trouble, call the clubhouse at 307-333-2507 and we'll help you.