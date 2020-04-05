Daniels Fund names Wyoming scholars

The Daniels Fund has announced the names of 212 high school seniors from Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming who have earned a place in the Daniels Scholarship Program. Daniels Scholars are selected because they possess the exceptional character, leadership, commitment to the community, academic performance and promise, well-roundedness, and emotional maturity defined for the program by founder, Bill Daniels, and uphold the values that meant so much to him.
Approximately 2,265 students completed the application for the Daniels Scholarship Program. Of the 212 students selected as 2020 Daniels Scholars, 128 are from Colorado, 24 are from New Mexico, 28 are from Utah, and 32 are from Wyoming.
Wyoming Daniels Fund Scholars:
Campbell County High School, Gillette: Christian Justice Cabral, Tanner Scott Gladson, Seth Allen Iken
Central High School, Cheyenne: Brooke Bowcutt, Caleb Nathaniel Sells
Cokeville High School: Matthew Richard Thomas
Douglas High School: Edel Manuel Diaz-Jaime, Dakota Ryan Ann Provence, Brandon Michael Witbrod, Alexander Michael Witbrod
East High School, Cheyenne: Fox Glenn Nels
Encampment High School: Reid Michael Schroeder
Evanston High School: Clay Shawn Martin
Kemmerer High School: Teryn Rianne Thatcher
Lander Valley High School: Hayden Isaac Johnson
Lovell High School: Lauren Jane Mitchell
Lyman High School: Mandy Lucille Eyre
Natrona County High School: Keeley Daun Belanger, Jillian Faith Wallace
Pinedale High School: Cady Beth Eaton
Powell High School: Rachel Ann Kuntz, Isabella May Wambeke
Rocky Mountain High School: Justin Hopkin Dausman
Sheridan High School: Nicholas James Gale, Kaleigh Dawn Padgett
Shoshoni High School: Joao Pedro Pierre Pires
South High School, Cheyenne: Emilly Tinoco, Liliana Michele Valdez
Southeast High School, Yoder: Kendall Christine Haas
Sundance High School: Tairyn Michelle Richards
Torrington High School: Christian Syxx Jackson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!