Daniels Fund names Wyoming scholars
Daniels Fund names Wyoming scholars

The Daniels Fund has announced the names of 212 high school seniors from Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming who have earned a place in the Daniels Scholarship Program. Daniels Scholars are selected because they possess the exceptional character, leadership, commitment to the community, academic performance and promise, well-roundedness, and emotional maturity defined for the program by founder, Bill Daniels, and uphold the values that meant so much to him.

Approximately 2,265 students completed the application for the Daniels Scholarship Program. Of the 212 students selected as 2020 Daniels Scholars, 128 are from Colorado, 24 are from New Mexico, 28 are from Utah, and 32 are from Wyoming.

Wyoming Daniels Fund Scholars:

Campbell County High School, Gillette: Christian Justice Cabral, Tanner Scott Gladson, Seth Allen Iken

Central High School, Cheyenne: Brooke Bowcutt, Caleb Nathaniel Sells

Cokeville High School: Matthew Richard Thomas

Douglas High School: Edel Manuel Diaz-Jaime, Dakota Ryan Ann Provence, Brandon Michael Witbrod, Alexander Michael Witbrod

East High School, Cheyenne: Fox Glenn Nels

Encampment High School: Reid Michael Schroeder

Evanston High School: Clay Shawn Martin

Kemmerer High School: Teryn Rianne Thatcher

Lander Valley High School: Hayden Isaac Johnson

Lovell High School: Lauren Jane Mitchell

Lyman High School: Mandy Lucille Eyre

Natrona County High School: Keeley Daun Belanger, Jillian Faith Wallace

Pinedale High School: Cady Beth Eaton

Powell High School: Rachel Ann Kuntz, Isabella May Wambeke

Rocky Mountain High School: Justin Hopkin Dausman

Sheridan High School: Nicholas James Gale, Kaleigh Dawn Padgett

Shoshoni High School: Joao Pedro Pierre Pires

South High School, Cheyenne: Emilly Tinoco, Liliana Michele Valdez

Southeast High School, Yoder: Kendall Christine Haas

Sundance High School: Tairyn Michelle Richards

Torrington High School: Christian Syxx Jackson

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

