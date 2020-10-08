Dan's Meat Processing donates game to WFBR partners

Dan's Meat Processing in Evansville has partnered with Wyoming Hunger Initiative to provide 400 pounds of game meat to Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies partners in just one week recently.

The freshly processed game meat was donated by hunters through the newly launched Food from the Field program, part of First Lady Jennie Gordon's initiative.

The ultimate goal of Food from the Field is to use Wyoming resources to combat local food insecurity. The program complements existing donation efforts around the state and the increased collaboration among agencies offers a way for more meat processors to participate.

"Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies would like to thank the hunters who donated game. We are honored to receive this meat on behalf of our agency partners and those that will have Wyoming protein on their tables as a result," said Ton Woodell, director of WFBR. "We are grateful to the Food from the Field program partners for working with us to provide a Wyoming solution to a Wyoming challenge."

Dan's Meat Processing was one of the first processors to sign on to participate in Food from the Field. The family-owned business has coordinated a meat donation program to ensure any excess meat was distributed to needy local families long before participating in Food from the Field.