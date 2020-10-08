 Skip to main content
Dan's Meat Processing donates game to WFBR partners
Dan's Meat Processing in Evansville has partnered with Wyoming Hunger Initiative to provide 400 pounds of game meat to Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies partners in just one week recently.

The freshly processed game meat was donated by hunters through the newly launched Food from the Field program, part of First Lady Jennie Gordon's initiative.

The ultimate goal of Food from the Field is to use Wyoming resources to combat local food insecurity. The program complements existing donation efforts around the state and the increased collaboration among agencies offers a way for more meat processors to participate.

"Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies would like to thank the hunters who donated game. We are honored to receive this meat on behalf of our agency partners and those that will have Wyoming protein on their tables as a result," said Ton Woodell, director of WFBR. "We are grateful to the Food from the Field program partners for working with us to provide a Wyoming solution to a Wyoming challenge."

Dan's Meat Processing was one of the first processors to sign on to participate in Food from the Field. The family-owned business has coordinated a meat donation program to ensure any excess meat was distributed to needy local families long before participating in Food from the Field.

"Dan's Meat Processing has been fundamental in the success of the launch of this program," said Jennie Gordon. "I'm thrilled that we're already seeing donations distributed to local food pantries so early in the hunting season."

As part of the program, all donated deer, elk and moose will undergo appropriate Chronic Wasting Disease testing to ensure safety prior to entering the food bank system.

Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

