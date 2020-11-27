Devon employees help state nonprofits

As part of its annual Give for Good fundraising campaign, Devon Energy and its employees raised over $26,000 to support Wyomingites in need.

This year’s campaign was virtual due to COVID-19. Employees participated in an auction, local raffles and made pledges to raise money for Blessings in a Backpack in Gillette and United Way of Natrona County.

“People are facing new challenges in 2020, but Devon’s commitment to the communities in which we live, work and play hasn’t changed,” said Kim Suhr, a production technologist for the company. “Devon employees donated their hard-earned money to help their neighbors in need. Blessings in a Backpack and United Way are our long-term partners, and our Give for Good campaign is another way to support their important work.”

Blessings in a Backpack is a community-based program in Gillette, which provides weekend snacks and meals for up to 900 local children who would go hungry otherwise.

In Natrona County, the United Way addresses the basic needs of thousands of residents by promoting health and wellness and youth development initiatives.

United Way of Natrona County executive director Anna Wilcox said partnerships like the one with Devon are vital to the organization’s success.

“We do everything in our power to effectively serve Wyomingites going through tough times, but we can’t do it alone,” Wilcox said. “Our partnership with Devon helps us extend our reach and make a difference in the lives of even more people.”

