District court

New civil cases
- DFS v. Kelly M. Bailey and John D. Egan Jr., child support/parental contribution
- Melinda Sue Buckallew v. Coree Allen Buckallew, divorce with children
- DFS v. Brianna R. Leclaire and Gene Tyler Byrd, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Teryn Nichole Ramsey and Braiden D. Brundeen, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Glenn T. Weir and Tera M. Weir, child support/parental contribution
- Isaac Cervantes v. Johnathan Michael Medinamachado, domestic register foreign judgment
- Ashley Dawn Bonnie v. Rhyan Scott Bonnie, divorce with children
- Roxy Lynn Skogen and Theodore Dale Skogen v. Jordan Lee Bernard, domestic relations
- Larry Ridgeway v. General Motors LLC, personal injury or wrongful death vehicular
- DFS v. Justin Faith Schoening, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Megann R. Holzer, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Kalee J. Felton and Matthew J. Morgan, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Sandra R. Robb, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Ernest A. Robb, child support/parental contribution
- Linda J. Vigil and Charlie Vigil v. CDS Inc., Wardwell Development Corporation and James R. Croxton, civil
- Sharon Michele Hedquist. v. Craig Paul Hedquist, divorce no children
- Rosinda Bernice Tafoya v. Aguinaldo Tafoya Jr., divorce with children
Civil disposition
- Donald Kevin Haines v. Nicole Louise Haines, judgment
- Tammy L. Carey v. Brandon D. Moore, order
- Shan Lynn Suffel v. Earl Thomas Suffel, order
- Jacquelyn Marie Bawker v. Terry Lee Bawker, order
- Jessica Brown v. Mark Brown, order
- Rocky Mountain Recovery v. Gaye M. Lutkins, order
- Amanda L. Scoffield v. Rye C. Smouse, order
- Tanna M. Burd v. Shane P. Burd, order
- Aaron Restad v. State, dismissed
New criminal cases
- Terry Lee Burch, burglary
- Bryson C. Manthei, receive or deliver child porn, possess child porn
- Donald Lehman, apply pressure on throat or neck, domestic battery 1st offense
Criminal disposition
- Eliza Lynn Rumpler, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, manufacture or deliver controlled substance, possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense, dismissed
- Lisa Ranee Canady, accessory before the fact (times 2), dismissed times 2; endanger child first offense (times 2), guilty times 2; attempt & conspire felony (times 2), guilty times 2
- Lawrence Lee Felter, domestic battery 3rd or subsequent offense within 10 years, battery, dismissed
- Steven Ashley Lockard, sex abuse minor 2nd degree (times 2), dismissed times 2; sex abuse minor 3rd degree (times 2), guilty times 1, dismissed times 1; child where meth stored, ingested or possessed, dismissed; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, guilty
- Nathan Arias, theft $1,000 or more, guilty; theft under $1,000, dismissed
- Alexandria Levin Reardon, accessory before the fact (times 2), dismissed times 2; endanger child 1st offense (times 2), guilty times 2; attempt & conspire felony (times 2), guilty times 2; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, dismissed
- Andrew J. Merz, apply pressure on throat or neck, domestic battery 1st offense, dismissed
- Ramon Benson Wise, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, use controlled substance, dismissed
- Monique Campbell, wrongful taking or disposing of property, venue of indictment, $1,000 or more, guilty; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, guilty; no registration and improper display of tabs, dismissed; compulsory auto insurance 1st offense, dismissed
- Kavan Sage Peppersack, burglary, guilty
- Clinton Allen Newton, property destruction under $1,000, guilty; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty; breach of peace, guilty; interfere with peace officer, guilty
- Clinton Allen Newton, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, dismissed; flee or attempt to elude police, guilty
- Yonathan Bernardino Islas, apply pressure on throat or neck, domestic battery 1st offense, dismissed; interfere with peace officer, dismissed
- Russell Jones Jr., conspire to commit felony, wrongful taking or disposing of property, venue of indictment, $1,000 or more, dismissed
