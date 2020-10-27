 Skip to main content
District court
District court

New civil cases

  • DFS v. Kelly M. Bailey and John D. Egan Jr., child support/parental contribution
  • Melinda Sue Buckallew v. Coree Allen Buckallew, divorce with children
  • DFS v. Brianna R. Leclaire and Gene Tyler Byrd, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Teryn Nichole Ramsey and Braiden D. Brundeen, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Glenn T. Weir and Tera M. Weir, child support/parental contribution
  • Isaac Cervantes v. Johnathan Michael Medinamachado, domestic register foreign judgment
  • Ashley Dawn Bonnie v. Rhyan Scott Bonnie, divorce with children
  • Roxy Lynn Skogen and Theodore Dale Skogen v. Jordan Lee Bernard, domestic relations
  • Larry Ridgeway v. General Motors LLC, personal injury or wrongful death vehicular
  • DFS v. Justin Faith Schoening, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Megann R. Holzer, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Kalee J. Felton and Matthew J. Morgan, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Sandra R. Robb, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Ernest A. Robb, child support/parental contribution
  • Linda J. Vigil and Charlie Vigil v. CDS Inc., Wardwell Development Corporation and James R. Croxton, civil
  • Sharon Michele Hedquist. v. Craig Paul Hedquist, divorce no children
  • Rosinda Bernice Tafoya v. Aguinaldo Tafoya Jr., divorce with children

Civil disposition

  • Donald Kevin Haines v. Nicole Louise Haines, judgment
  • Tammy L. Carey v. Brandon D. Moore, order
  • Shan Lynn Suffel v. Earl Thomas Suffel, order
  • Jacquelyn Marie Bawker v. Terry Lee Bawker, order
  • Jessica Brown v. Mark Brown, order
  • Rocky Mountain Recovery v. Gaye M. Lutkins, order
  • Amanda L. Scoffield v. Rye C. Smouse, order
  • Tanna M. Burd v. Shane P. Burd, order
  • Aaron Restad v. State, dismissed

New criminal cases

  • Terry Lee Burch, burglary
  • Bryson C. Manthei, receive or deliver child porn, possess child porn
  • Donald Lehman, apply pressure on throat or neck, domestic battery 1st offense

Criminal disposition

  • Eliza Lynn Rumpler, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, manufacture or deliver controlled substance, possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense, dismissed
  • Lisa Ranee Canady, accessory before the fact (times 2), dismissed times 2; endanger child first offense (times 2), guilty times 2; attempt & conspire felony (times 2), guilty times 2
  • Lawrence Lee Felter, domestic battery 3rd or subsequent offense within 10 years, battery, dismissed
  • Steven Ashley Lockard, sex abuse minor 2nd degree (times 2), dismissed times 2; sex abuse minor 3rd degree (times 2), guilty times 1, dismissed times 1; child where meth stored, ingested or possessed, dismissed; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, guilty
  • Nathan Arias, theft $1,000 or more, guilty; theft under $1,000, dismissed
  • Alexandria Levin Reardon, accessory before the fact (times 2), dismissed times 2; endanger child 1st offense (times 2), guilty times 2; attempt & conspire felony (times 2), guilty times 2; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, dismissed
  • Andrew J. Merz, apply pressure on throat or neck, domestic battery 1st offense, dismissed
  • Ramon Benson Wise, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, use controlled substance, dismissed
  • Monique Campbell, wrongful taking or disposing of property, venue of indictment, $1,000 or more, guilty; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, guilty; no registration and improper display of tabs, dismissed; compulsory auto insurance 1st offense, dismissed
  • Kavan Sage Peppersack, burglary, guilty
  • Clinton Allen Newton, property destruction under $1,000, guilty; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty; breach of peace, guilty; interfere with peace officer, guilty
  • Clinton Allen Newton, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, dismissed; flee or attempt to elude police, guilty
  • Yonathan Bernardino Islas, apply pressure on throat or neck, domestic battery 1st offense, dismissed; interfere with peace officer, dismissed
  • Russell Jones Jr., conspire to commit felony, wrongful taking or disposing of property, venue of indictment, $1,000 or more, dismissed
Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Breaking News