District court
District court

New criminal cases

  • Iris Lanell Arnold v. Johnny Russell Meyer Jr., divorce no children
  • James Blain v. Casey T. Mason, custody and parental visitation
  • DFS v. Cristy Dawn Herden and Roger Lee Johnson, domestic relations
  • Shantae Elizabeth Jonnassen v. Michael John Jonnassen Jr., divorce with children
  • Shanese Larae Porter v. Jose Guadalupe Mulgado Patida, domestic relations
  • Jessica D. Berninzoni v. Michael J. Berninzoni, divorce with children
  • Rochelle Wrae Nichols v. Steven Wolford Martin, divorce no children
  • Leonard Jeremy Bishop v. Triston L. Quiroz, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Kiffany E. McClun and Kevin J. Dietz, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Michelle R. Campbell and Lisa R. Canady, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS and Rose Guadalupe Gonzalez Gutierrez v. Miguel Angel Luna Sr., domestic register foreign judgment
  • NaTear Bristow Haskell v. Louise E. Haskell Jr., divorce no children
  • Maranda J. Sanchez v. Michael W. Sanchez, divorce no children
  • Mary Kristine Young v. Anthony Scott Young, divorce no children
  • Dustin Aaron Proudfoot v. Krista Victoria Proudfoot, divorce no children
  • Danny Ray Jones v. Joy Annette Jones, divorce no children
  • Crystal Ann West v. Austin Lee West, divorce no children
  • DFS v. Angela D. Fagen and Norman E. Hance, domestic register foreign judgment
  • Elizabeth Garcia Estrella v. Miguel Angel Luna Sr., domestic register foreign judgment
  • DFS v. Angelina M. Gomez, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Federico Mark Gomez Jr., child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Lisa R. Canady, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Hailey M. Phillips and Brandon P. Jackson, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Mathew Allen Canady, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Anna K. Atkins, child support/parental contribution
  • Audrey A. Benson v. William Paul Benson, divorce no children

Criminal disposition

  • Spencer Blaine Sands, possess controlled narcotic substance, deferred sentence
  • Connor L. Goodman, aggravated assault and battery, aggravated assault and battery with deadly weapon, dismissed
  • Matthew Ray Nietert, conspire to commit felony (times 2), guilty times 1, dismissed times 1; wrongful taking or disposing of property, venue of indictment, $1,000 or more, possess deadly weapon, dismissed
  • Tyla Trumbull, escape felony conviction, guilty
  • Sherry Hicks, child where meth stored, ingested or possessed (times 2), guilty times 2
  • Jason Don Sebo, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, possess controlled narcotic substance (times 2), dismissed times 2
  • Louise Valentino Montoya Jr., burglary, dismissed; wrongful taking or disposing of property, guilty; possess controlled substance plant 3 ounces or less, dismissed
  • Marquise Perry Grant, burglary, guilty; interfere with peace officer, dismissed
  • Luke Matthew Evans, sexual assault 3rd degree, sexual contact without intrusion, guilty
  • Alec Clifford Chastaine, apply pressure on throat or neck, guilty; domestic battery 1st offense, guilty; interfere with emergency calls, dismissed
  • Jason Marcus Hays, possess equipment, supplies with intent to operate clandestine lab, guilty; manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, dismissed; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, dismissed
  • Joshua L. Capshaw, robbery threaten, guilty
  • William Donald Manley, burglary, guilty; possess burglar’s tools, dismissed; aid child’s violation of law 2nd offense, dismissed
  • Greg Lejune,

arson 2nd degree (times 2

  • ), guilty times 1, dismissed times 1
  • William H. Annett, child where meth manufactured and hazardous waste stored, guilty; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, guilty; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, guilty
  • Darren William Naugle, DUI alcohol, drive while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, dismissed; compulsory auto insurance 1st offense, dismissed
  • Johnathan Allenn Harris, shoplift $1000 or more, guilty; criminal trespass, dismissed
  • Phillip A. Houser, attempt & conspire felony, guilty
  • Gabrielle Lee Gomez, attempt to commit felony substantial step, guilty; possess controlled narcotic substance, guilty; possess controlled substance pill or capsue 3 grams or less (times 2), dismissed times 2
  • Dona Marimia Jacobs, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, guilty; possess controlled narcotic substance, dismissed; utter forged writing, guilty
  • Jesse Mostaert, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, 3rd plus offense, guilty
  • Danielle Rickert, make writing that purports to be another’s, guilty; conspire to commit felony, dismissed
  • Calvin Leroy Halligan, attempt & conspire felony, guilty; possess controlled substance powder or crystal 3 grams or less 3rd plus offense, dismissed
  • Kyle McCabe Martin, kidnap facilitate felony not released, guilty; conspire to commit felony (times 3), dismissed times 3; robbery inflict bodily injury, guilty; aggravated burglary knowingly inflict bodily injury, guilty
  • Evan Thomas Kerr, burglary, guilty; interfere with peace officer, dismissed; possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, 3 grams or less, dismissed; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, guilty
  • Erin Kampa, conspire to commit

felony, dismissed; wrongful taking or disposing of property; obtain property by false pretenses $1,000 or more, dismissed.

