 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
District court
View Comments

District court

{{featured_button_text}}

New civil cases

  • Jonathon Rocky Allen Davisson v. Clara Dawn Bennett, custody and parental visitation
  • Cera Castillo v. Erik Pieper and Iven Pieper, tort personal injury
  • Bonnie G. Anderson v. Winmark Corporation and M and B Sports LLC, tort personal injury
  • James Matthew Schoniger v. Melody Dawn Tanner Schoniger, divorce with children
  • DFS v. Sarah M.Hilyard, child support/parental contribution
  • Tiffany Marie Hyatt v. Cage Austin Hyatt, divorce no children
  • Kara Kristine Neumiller v. Jacob Wayne Neumiller, divorce with children
  • Russell Kuykendall v. AB Cattle Co., and Eunice Boatright, contract
  • DFS v. Raelene June Shreve and Joseph Mark Shreve, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Kalee Ann J. Blazek and Nazareth M. Farley, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Kaitlin M. Cline and Cody R. Cline, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Stephanie A. Depalmer and Heath R. Van Tol, child support/parental contribution
  • Charity Noelle Masters v. Donald James Masters, divorce no children
  • DFS v. Zabrina L. Johnson and Douglas W. McMillan, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Lorena Puanani Lovell, child support/parental contribution
  • Ronald Treloar v. Kayla Lorenz, custody and parental visitation
  • Megon Rae Capshaw Adams v. Matthew J. Adams, divorce with children
  • Toni Jean Davison v. Donald Allen, divorce no children
  • JG Wentworth Originations LLC re: structured settlement payment rights by Kenneth Crashley
  • Venessa Yoosook v. Hendrik Iverson, divorce no children
  • Jazmin Z. Jones-Busnell v. Eric M. Bushnell, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Mallori A. Roth and Kevin S. Riddle, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Taylor Lynn Plum and Timothy M. Roach, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Becky Alisa Nartey and Joseph W. Cobbina, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Brittany A. Roszel and Lucas G. Roszel, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Kati S. Cochran and Daniel V. Trujillo, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Tayla A. Mcgrady and Paul A. Desersa, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Bianca Jacqueline Curtin and Brandon Robert Kyle Debyah, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Jamie D. Sheets and Ashley L. Workman, child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Rebecca A. Jenson and Anthony J. Coughlin II, child support/parental contribution
  • State of Idaho Department of Health Welfare Child Support Services v. Ralph R. Pehrson and Jessica M. Baidenmann, domestic register foreign judgment
  • Sandy R. Huggard v. Robert R. Thompson, domestic register foreign judgment
  • Benjamin Thomas Elveestand to Benjamin Thomas Smith, name change
  • Nathaniel J. Sydow v. Unemployment Insurance Commission and Western Energy Fabrication LLC, appeal
  • DFS v. Kaylea A. Barlean and Steven D. Terzich, child support/parental vistation
  • DFS v. Skylar M. Baeriswyl and Joshua A. Lindsay, child support/parental contribution
  • Angelina Lynn Fairman v. Michael Ryan Phillips, domestic register foreign judgment
  • Jennifer Rae Dupuis v. David Russell Dupuis, divorce with children
  • Ryan Joseph Wheeler v. Valerie Anne Wheeler, divorce with children
  • Jacob Wayne Neumiller v. Kara Kristine Neumiller, divorce with children

Civil disposition

  • Richard John Derby to Relena Joanna Derby, name change
  • Joseph S. McAteer v. Nicole J. McAteer, order
  • Commercial Flooring Inc. v. Casper Independent Living LLC and Empres Healthcare Management LLC, order
  • Rhonda Arlene Hoppa to Rhonda Arlene, name change
  • Transworld Systems Inc. v. Jeffrey Keith Hylton, order
  • Staple Three Sheep Company v. Universal Oil & Gas LLC, dismissed
  • Paul Leon McAtee, dismissed.
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Dec. 22, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their ag…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News