District court

New civil cases
- Jonathon Rocky Allen Davisson v. Clara Dawn Bennett, custody and parental visitation
- Cera Castillo v. Erik Pieper and Iven Pieper, tort personal injury
- Bonnie G. Anderson v. Winmark Corporation and M and B Sports LLC, tort personal injury
- James Matthew Schoniger v. Melody Dawn Tanner Schoniger, divorce with children
- DFS v. Sarah M.Hilyard, child support/parental contribution
- Tiffany Marie Hyatt v. Cage Austin Hyatt, divorce no children
- Kara Kristine Neumiller v. Jacob Wayne Neumiller, divorce with children
- Russell Kuykendall v. AB Cattle Co., and Eunice Boatright, contract
- DFS v. Raelene June Shreve and Joseph Mark Shreve, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Kalee Ann J. Blazek and Nazareth M. Farley, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Kaitlin M. Cline and Cody R. Cline, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Stephanie A. Depalmer and Heath R. Van Tol, child support/parental contribution
- Charity Noelle Masters v. Donald James Masters, divorce no children
- DFS v. Zabrina L. Johnson and Douglas W. McMillan, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Lorena Puanani Lovell, child support/parental contribution
- Ronald Treloar v. Kayla Lorenz, custody and parental visitation
- Megon Rae Capshaw Adams v. Matthew J. Adams, divorce with children
- Toni Jean Davison v. Donald Allen, divorce no children
- JG Wentworth Originations LLC re: structured settlement payment rights by Kenneth Crashley
- Venessa Yoosook v. Hendrik Iverson, divorce no children
- Jazmin Z. Jones-Busnell v. Eric M. Bushnell, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Mallori A. Roth and Kevin S. Riddle, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Taylor Lynn Plum and Timothy M. Roach, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Becky Alisa Nartey and Joseph W. Cobbina, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Brittany A. Roszel and Lucas G. Roszel, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Kati S. Cochran and Daniel V. Trujillo, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Tayla A. Mcgrady and Paul A. Desersa, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Bianca Jacqueline Curtin and Brandon Robert Kyle Debyah, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Jamie D. Sheets and Ashley L. Workman, child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Rebecca A. Jenson and Anthony J. Coughlin II, child support/parental contribution
- State of Idaho Department of Health Welfare Child Support Services v. Ralph R. Pehrson and Jessica M. Baidenmann, domestic register foreign judgment
- Sandy R. Huggard v. Robert R. Thompson, domestic register foreign judgment
- Benjamin Thomas Elveestand to Benjamin Thomas Smith, name change
- Nathaniel J. Sydow v. Unemployment Insurance Commission and Western Energy Fabrication LLC, appeal
- DFS v. Kaylea A. Barlean and Steven D. Terzich, child support/parental vistation
- DFS v. Skylar M. Baeriswyl and Joshua A. Lindsay, child support/parental contribution
- Angelina Lynn Fairman v. Michael Ryan Phillips, domestic register foreign judgment
- Jennifer Rae Dupuis v. David Russell Dupuis, divorce with children
- Ryan Joseph Wheeler v. Valerie Anne Wheeler, divorce with children
- Jacob Wayne Neumiller v. Kara Kristine Neumiller, divorce with children
Civil disposition
- Richard John Derby to Relena Joanna Derby, name change
- Joseph S. McAteer v. Nicole J. McAteer, order
- Commercial Flooring Inc. v. Casper Independent Living LLC and Empres Healthcare Management LLC, order
- Rhonda Arlene Hoppa to Rhonda Arlene, name change
- Transworld Systems Inc. v. Jeffrey Keith Hylton, order
- Staple Three Sheep Company v. Universal Oil & Gas LLC, dismissed
- Paul Leon McAtee, dismissed.