District court

New civil cases
- State re currency totaling $3,076 possessed by Wesley Dabbs, forfeiture of property
- Commerce Commercial Credit Inc. v. Cuzick Oilfield Services LLC and Larry James Cuzik, foreign judgment
- Teka Perry v. Tharin Helvik, custody and parental visitation
- Lacey Richelle Evans v. Sheldon Flaron Joseph Evans, divorcre no children
- Breanna Mckinzey Charest to Nathan Jay Wolf, name change
- Rita M. Palato v. Gary T. Eternick, persona injury or wrongful death vehicular
- Accelerated Receivables Solutions v. Lisa Ranee Canaday, debt collection
- Chad N. Hopkins v. Tiffany L. Hopkins, domestic register foreign judgment
- Frantz Jacinthe v. Melanie Lynn Jacinthe, domestic register foreign judgment
- Arnold Anderson Correa v. Sophia Marrero Correa, domestic register foreign judgment
- Ana Ceja v. Deon L. Costalez, domestic register foreign judgment
- Kathleen Suzanne Raffensperger to Kathleen Suzanne Whelan, name change
- Amy Suzanne Watkins v. Joseph Allen Watkins, divorce no children
- Robert Lyle Zabriskie v. Angela Marie Franchi, divorce no children
- Danielle Lea Soester v. Mathew Dean Soester, divorce with children
- Nichole Y. Young v. Michael G. Shirts, domestic register foreign judgment
- Isaac Cervantes v. Johnathan Michael Medinamachado, domestic register foreign judgment
- Tiffany Amina v. Leroy Costalez, domestic register foreign judgment
- DFS v. Brandy Lynn Neeland and William Lee Neeland Jr., child support/parental contribution
- DFS v. Acacia L. Boyes and Aaron B. Morsett, child support/parental contribution
- Donna M. Williams v. Jeremy Lee Harris, domestic register foreign judgment
- Stevie Lynn Rall v. Cody Wayne Rall, divorce with children
- Charlotte Ann Mitchell v. Matthew Lawrence Mitchell, divorce no children
- Rocky Mountain Recovery Systems Inc. v. Byron Lee Burke, debt collection
- Central Truck and Diesel, Inc., v. Jake Patterson, foreign judgment
- Megan Ann McCann MacManus to Megan Ann MacManus, name change
- Nyki Lynn Briggs v. Mark Anthony Briggs, divorce no children
Civil disposition
- Stephanie Miller v. Shane Tate Petro, judgment
- Steven J. Rodgers v. Teresa A. Rodgers, judgment
- Camille S. Lynn v. Brett A. Dunning, judgment
- DFS v. Valorie R. Campbell, default judgment
- Rigoberto Arias v. Tammy L. Arias, judgment
- Joseph W. Prochnow v. Ashley Erin Prochnow, judgment
- Shelly Rene Kohler v. John Lawrence Kohler, judgment
- Kati Shay Drake v. Ernest Lee Drake, judgment
- DFS v. Jessica M. Lewis, judgment
- DS v. Megann R. Holzer, order
- Marcia Joann Neumiller v. Neal Patrick Neumiller, order
- DFS v. Tristan C. Segueda, judgment
- State of Colorado v. Tyrel Neil Blasingame, foreign judgment
- DFS v. Coveney Roberts, judgment
- DFS v. William F. Patterson, judgment
- Commerce Commerical Credit Inc. v. Larry James Cuzick, foreign judgment
- DFS v. Douglas W. McMillan, judgment
- Genie Marie Easton v. Bryan David Rex Easton, judgment
- Ashley Johnson v. Scott Johnson, judgment
- DFS v. Ivan L. Twobulls Jr., judgment
- DFS v. Lorena Puanani Lovell, judgment
- DFS v. Sarah M. Hilyard, order
- Circle C Resources v. Charlene Hassler, judgment