District court
District court

New civil cases

  • State re currency totaling $3,076 possessed by Wesley Dabbs, forfeiture of property
  • Commerce Commercial Credit Inc. v. Cuzick Oilfield Services LLC and Larry James Cuzik, foreign judgment
  • Teka Perry v. Tharin Helvik, custody and parental visitation
  • Lacey Richelle Evans v. Sheldon Flaron Joseph Evans, divorcre no children
  • Breanna Mckinzey Charest to Nathan Jay Wolf, name change
  • Rita M. Palato v. Gary T. Eternick, persona injury or wrongful death vehicular
  • Accelerated Receivables Solutions v. Lisa Ranee Canaday, debt collection
  • Chad N. Hopkins v. Tiffany L. Hopkins, domestic register foreign judgment
  • Frantz Jacinthe v. Melanie Lynn Jacinthe, domestic register foreign judgment
  • Arnold Anderson Correa v. Sophia Marrero Correa, domestic register foreign judgment
  • Ana Ceja v. Deon L. Costalez, domestic register foreign judgment
  • Kathleen Suzanne Raffensperger to Kathleen Suzanne Whelan, name change
  • Amy Suzanne Watkins v. Joseph Allen Watkins, divorce no children
  • Robert Lyle Zabriskie v. Angela Marie Franchi, divorce no children
  • Danielle Lea Soester v. Mathew Dean Soester, divorce with children
  • Nichole Y. Young v. Michael G. Shirts, domestic register foreign judgment
  • Isaac Cervantes v. Johnathan Michael Medinamachado, domestic register foreign judgment
  • Tiffany Amina v. Leroy Costalez, domestic register foreign judgment
  • DFS v. Brandy Lynn Neeland and William Lee Neeland Jr., child support/parental contribution
  • DFS v. Acacia L. Boyes and Aaron B. Morsett, child support/parental contribution
  • Donna M. Williams v. Jeremy Lee Harris, domestic register foreign judgment
  • Stevie Lynn Rall v. Cody Wayne Rall, divorce with children
  • Charlotte Ann Mitchell v. Matthew Lawrence Mitchell, divorce no children
  • Rocky Mountain Recovery Systems Inc. v. Byron Lee Burke, debt collection
  • Central Truck and Diesel, Inc., v. Jake Patterson, foreign judgment
  • Megan Ann McCann MacManus to Megan Ann MacManus, name change
  • Nyki Lynn Briggs v. Mark Anthony Briggs, divorce no children

Civil disposition

  • Stephanie Miller v. Shane Tate Petro, judgment
  • Steven J. Rodgers v. Teresa A. Rodgers, judgment
  • Camille S. Lynn v. Brett A. Dunning, judgment
  • DFS v. Valorie R. Campbell, default judgment
  • Rigoberto Arias v. Tammy L. Arias, judgment
  • Joseph W. Prochnow v. Ashley Erin Prochnow, judgment
  • Shelly Rene Kohler v. John Lawrence Kohler, judgment
  • Kati Shay Drake v. Ernest Lee Drake, judgment
  • DFS v. Jessica M. Lewis, judgment
  • DS v. Megann R. Holzer, order
  • Marcia Joann Neumiller v. Neal Patrick Neumiller, order
  • DFS v. Tristan C. Segueda, judgment
  • State of Colorado v. Tyrel Neil Blasingame, foreign judgment
  • DFS v. Coveney Roberts, judgment
  • DFS v. William F. Patterson, judgment
  • Commerce Commerical Credit Inc. v. Larry James Cuzick, foreign judgment
  • DFS v. Douglas W. McMillan, judgment
  • Genie Marie Easton v. Bryan David Rex Easton, judgment
  • Ashley Johnson v. Scott Johnson, judgment
  • DFS v. Ivan L. Twobulls Jr., judgment
  • DFS v. Lorena Puanani Lovell, judgment
  • DFS v. Sarah M. Hilyard, order
  • Circle C Resources v. Charlene Hassler, judgment
Tags

